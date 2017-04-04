Extract Technology Ltd., a Huddersfield, England-based manufacturer of downflow dust containment

Extract Technology Ltd., a Huddersfield, England-based manufacturer of downflow dust containment booths, has designed a special walk-in booth to provide safe antibiotic charging for a well-known manufacturer of bulk antibiotic materials for the pharmaceutical industry. Royal Gist Brocades N.V., (Delft, The Netherlands) was experiencing dust exposure problems associated with a particular bulk-loading operation involving thousands of kilograms of fine dust solids. The dusty powders are supplied in both 25 kg sacks and 500 kg “Big Bags,” which are handled by operators wearing airsuits, creating a considerable problem with materials handling. Extract Technology`s design allowed for an extended walk-in downflow booth that incorporated special features to accommodate the high volume throughput required by Gist production. In addition, the company modified the booth further to solve Gist`s other problem–the cleandown routine. Gist had always used high pressure hose jets to clean down the area. Extract Technology provided a special welded-stainless steel exhaust chamber with a sloping base to allow water to drain out of the booth. The delicate dust filters were protected by stainless steel mesh mist eliminators placed at the top of the exhaust chamber. These could then be removed “tool free” at the end of each washdown period.

Customer acceptance tests had to be performed at Extract Technology`s factory in England because the Delft plant`s three-shift operation is halted only twice per year. Installation was completed during Gist`s five-day shutdown period.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “Extract Technology Ltd., a Huddersfield, England-based manufacturer of downflow dust containment

  1. Alex Nieves Rolon

    August 2000 As an employee of then Smith Kline Beecham Pharmaceutical, I visited your plant.
    I was there along with a Safety employee from the Philadelphia, Pa USA. Mark I forget his last name
    please forgive me. we were there to inspect a flow meeter booth for the Cidra, Puerto Rico plant.
    Iam now retired. I just want to say that I enjoyed the time I spend there. It was just three days but
    I will never forget my time there. By the way I remember one of your engineers disconnected
    one of his shoulders, I hope he recovered? Thank You again!
    Sincerely
    Alex Nieves Rolon

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Cadence unveils expanded Virtuoso Advanced-Node Platform for 7nm processes
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors
Ultratech receives multiple commitments for laser melt anneal system evaluation

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Cadence unveils expanded Virtuoso Advanced-Node Platform for 7nm processes
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors
Ultratech receives multiple commitments for laser melt anneal system evaluation
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Cadence unveils expanded Virtuoso Advanced-Node Platform for 7nm processes
A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors
Advanced packaging industry: What we could expect in 2017

MEMS ARTICLES

A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law

LEDS ARTICLES

Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Ultratech receives multiple commitments for laser melt anneal system evaluation
Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...