Extract Technology Ltd., a Huddersfield, England-based manufacturer of downflow dust containment booths, has designed a special walk-in booth to provide safe antibiotic charging for a well-known manufacturer of bulk antibiotic materials for the pharmaceutical industry. Royal Gist Brocades N.V., (Delft, The Netherlands) was experiencing dust exposure problems associated with a particular bulk-loading operation involving thousands of kilograms of fine dust solids. The dusty powders are supplied in both 25 kg sacks and 500 kg “Big Bags,” which are handled by operators wearing airsuits, creating a considerable problem with materials handling. Extract Technology`s design allowed for an extended walk-in downflow booth that incorporated special features to accommodate the high volume throughput required by Gist production. In addition, the company modified the booth further to solve Gist`s other problem–the cleandown routine. Gist had always used high pressure hose jets to clean down the area. Extract Technology provided a special welded-stainless steel exhaust chamber with a sloping base to allow water to drain out of the booth. The delicate dust filters were protected by stainless steel mesh mist eliminators placed at the top of the exhaust chamber. These could then be removed “tool free” at the end of each washdown period.

Customer acceptance tests had to be performed at Extract Technology`s factory in England because the Delft plant`s three-shift operation is halted only twice per year. Installation was completed during Gist`s five-day shutdown period.