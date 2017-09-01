Freescale touts “breakthrough” packaging replacement for BGA, flip-chip

July 25, 2006 – Freescale Semiconductor says it has developed a new “redistributed chip packaging” technology that results in 30% smaller packaged semiconductors than ball grid array (BGA), and said the process could also replace flip-chip for packaging and assembly.

RCP integrates semiconductor packaging as a functional part of the die and system solution, eliminating wire bonds, package substrates and flip chip bumps. In addition, the technology does not utilize blind vias or require thinned die to achieve thin profiles. It is compatible with advanced wafer manufacturing processes utilizing low-k interlayer dielectrics, and is compatible with advanced assembly technologies such as system-in-package (SiP), package-on-package (PoP), and integrated cavity packages.

“RCP will solve several packaging problems that have become ever more severe as ICs have increased in complexity. It is the semiconductor packaging technology of the future,” said Morry Marshall, VP of strategic technologies at Semico Research Corp., in a statement. “RCP is a truly revolutionary technology.”

Using RCP and PoP technology, Freescale said it has fabricated a <25x25mm radio-in-package, containing all of the electronics required for a 3G mobile phone including memory, power management, baseband, transceiver, and RF front end modules.

Freescale intends to initially use RCP in its integrated wireless product families, with first products ready by 2008. Other applications include 3G mobile phones and a broad range of consumer, industrial, transportation, and networking devices. Development and tests are in progress for automotive applications.

“Standard semiconductor packaging approaches will soon hit a wall of physical limitations,” said Sumit Sadana, CTO and SVP of strategy and business development, Freescale. “RCP is a disruptive technology that overcomes these limitations and sets new industry benchmarks in flexibility, cost and integration density.”