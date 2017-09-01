Freescale touts “breakthrough” packaging replacement for BGA, flip-chip

July 25, 2006 – Freescale Semiconductor says it has developed a new “redistributed chip packaging” technology that results in 30% smaller packaged semiconductors than ball grid array (BGA), and said the process could also replace flip-chip for packaging and assembly.

RCP integrates semiconductor packaging as a functional part of the die and system solution, eliminating wire bonds, package substrates and flip chip bumps. In addition, the technology does not utilize blind vias or require thinned die to achieve thin profiles. It is compatible with advanced wafer manufacturing processes utilizing low-k interlayer dielectrics, and is compatible with advanced assembly technologies such as system-in-package (SiP), package-on-package (PoP), and integrated cavity packages.

“RCP will solve several packaging problems that have become ever more severe as ICs have increased in complexity. It is the semiconductor packaging technology of the future,” said Morry Marshall, VP of strategic technologies at Semico Research Corp., in a statement. “RCP is a truly revolutionary technology.”

Using RCP and PoP technology, Freescale said it has fabricated a <25x25mm radio-in-package, containing all of the electronics required for a 3G mobile phone including memory, power management, baseband, transceiver, and RF front end modules.

Freescale intends to initially use RCP in its integrated wireless product families, with first products ready by 2008. Other applications include 3G mobile phones and a broad range of consumer, industrial, transportation, and networking devices. Development and tests are in progress for automotive applications.

“Standard semiconductor packaging approaches will soon hit a wall of physical limitations,” said Sumit Sadana, CTO and SVP of strategy and business development, Freescale. “RCP is a disruptive technology that overcomes these limitations and sets new industry benchmarks in flexibility, cost and integration density.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “Freescale touts “breakthrough” packaging replacement for BGA, flip-chip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory
The ConFab announces mainstream semiconductor and emerging technologies 2018 conference focus
Semiconductor industry capital spending forecast to jump 20% in 2017
TowerJazz and Tacoma announce a partnership for a new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing, China
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 10.2% in 2017
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

ASE K7 receives Green Factory Label
Update on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation
DARPA's drive to keep the microelectronics revolution at full speed builds its own momentum
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Insect eyes inspire new solar cell design from Stanford

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ASE K7 receives Green Factory Label
Update on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation
DARPA's drive to keep the microelectronics revolution at full speed builds its own momentum
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Update on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation
DARPA's drive to keep the microelectronics revolution at full speed builds its own momentum
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory

MEMS ARTICLES

DARPA's drive to keep the microelectronics revolution at full speed builds its own momentum
Insect eyes inspire new solar cell design from Stanford
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory
STMicroelectronics boosts its ecosystem with partner program that connects customers with qualified third parties

LEDS ARTICLES

SparkLabs launches $50M early-stage fund for South Korea
Samsung’s new Q-series LED linear modules offer superior efficacy to improve premium indoor lighting
ROHM's new ultra-compact low profile 2-color chip LEDs
Infrared laser: At the heart of the industry in coming years

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

TV market: Quantum dots reinforce LCD positioning, faced with the OLED solutions
Panel makers forecast to maintain high fab utilization rates in Q3
SparkLabs launches $50M early-stage fund for South Korea
OLED encapsulation materials market to grow 16% CAGR to $233M by 2021

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...