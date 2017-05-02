Tamar Technology debuts TSV metrology tool WaferScan

October 4, 2011 — Tamar Technology, precision metrology tool supplier, shipped its first fully automated WaferScan system to a major semiconductor fab. The system performs through silicon via (TSV) etch depth, deep trench depth, wafer thickness, photo-resist thickness, and hole diameter metrology.

The system includes Tamar Technology’s proprietary Wafer Thickness Sensor (WTS) to measure TSV depth and deep narrow trenches on single or bonded wafers. WaferScan uses a proprietary Visible Thickness Sensor (VTS) to measure photo resist, thick film, and various polymers’ thickness. It can measure at the surface and bottom of etched features, monitoring thickness variation and material presence. An integrated video microscope enables automated alignment and vision-based measurements, such as hole diameter.

The metrology tool uses optical and non-destructive methods, measuring "any TSV or trench regardless of the diameter or depth," noted David Grant, president of Tamar Technology.

The system can be configured with multiple sensors depending on measurement requirements. Programmed recipes and factory host integration via SECS/GEM allow fully automated operation. Process excursions are monitored in near real time.

