Top 25 semiconductor company rankings reveal big winners, big losers

April 5, 2012 — The worldwide semiconductor market grew 2% in 2011 (ICs and OSDs), but several companies showed much bigger year-over-year changes, shows IC Insights’ Strategic Reviews Database. ON Semiconductor (ONNN) saw sales grow 49%, thanks in part to its buy of Sanyo’s semiconductor business. ONNN reached the top 25 list for the first time. Qualcomm saw a 38% increase in chip sales, based on a 73% increase in smartphone unit shipments last year and its Atheros buy. 1. Infineon grew 29% growth from continuing operations. Elpida watched its sales fall 40%.

The top 10 and top 25 semiconductor suppliers registered 7% and 4% growth, respectively. However, 15 of the top 25 semiconductor sales leaders posted negative results in 2011. Only 9 of the top 25 suppliers outperformed the total worldwide semiconductor industry 2011/2010 growth rate.

Table 1. 2011 top 25 semiconductor sales leaders ($M, including foundries). SOURCE: IC Insights’ Strategic Reviews Database.

2011 rank 2010 rank Company Headquarters 2010 Total ICs 2010 Total OSD 2010 Total Semi 2011 Total IC 2011 Total OSD 2011 Total Semi 2011/10 % Change 1 1 Intel US 40154 0 40154 49697 0 49697 24 2 2 Samsung South Korea 31831 624 32455 32703 780 33483 3 3 3 TSMC Taiwan 13307 0 13307 14600 0 14600 10 4 4 Texas Instruments (TI) US 12364 673 13037 12182 718 12900 -1 5 5 Toshiba Japan 10374 2654 13028 10024 2721 12745 -2 6 6 Renesas Japan 9586 2064 11650 8517 2136 10653 -9 7 10 Qualcomm US 7204 0 7204 9910 0 9910 38 8 8 STMicroelectronics (ST) Europe 8046 2241 10287 7117 2514 9631 -6 9 7 Hynix South Korea 10432 0 10432 9403 0 9403 -10 10 9 Micron (MU) US 8677 415 9092 8125 446 8571 -6 11 11 Broadcom US 6589 0 6589 7160 0 7160 9 12 12 AMD US 6494 0 6494 6568 0 6568 1 13 14 Infineon Europe 4155 1894 6049 3560 2039 5599 -7 14 15 Sony Japan 4467 1178 5645 4065 1307 5372 -5 15 18 Fujitsu Japan 3783 364 4147 4035 395 4430 7 16 16 Freescale US 3757 600 4357 3748 660 4408 1 17 17 NXP Europe 3017 1202 4219 2855 1292 4147 -2 18 23 Nvidia US 3575 0 3575 3939 0 3939 10 19 13 Elpida Japan 6446 0 6446 3891 0 3891 -40 20 19 UMC Taiwan 3965 0 3965 3760 0 3760 -5 21 24 GlobalFoundries US 3510 0 3510 3480 0 3480 -1 22 21 Marvell US 3592 0 3592 3445 0 3445 -4 23 31 ON Semi US 1442 871 2313 2000 1443 3443 49 24 25 Rohm Japan 2089 1309 3398 1952 1351 3303 -3 25 20 Panasonic Japan 1804 1925 3729 1308 1885 3193 -14 Top 10 Total 151975 8671 160646 162278 9315 171593 7 Top 25 Total 210660 18014 228674 218044 19687 237731 4

Intel maintained its top spot among chip suppliers, extending its lead over Samsung by acquiring Infineon’s wireless IC business. Intel made 48% more in semiconductor sales than Samsung in 2011, doubling its margin over #2 in 2010.

Healthy growth in its graphics and communications processor business helped Nvidia jump five positions to #18.

Elpida fell six spots to #19 as the collapse in the DRAM market had a disastrous effect on the company. Elpida lost almost $1.2 billion in the second half of calendar 2011 and filed for bankruptcy in 1Q12.

Nvidia and TSMC saw 10% growth each.

Memory companies were usurped by faster-growing non-memory chip makers in 2011, a change from 2010. Of the big five memory suppliers in the top 25 ranking (i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Hynix, Micron, and Elpida), only Samsung registered 2011/2010 growth.

Acquisitions made a big difference: ONNN, Qualcomm, and Intel semiconductor sales growth rates were significantly boosted by company and/or business segment acquisitions.

Table 2. 2011 top 25 semiconductor sales leaders ranked by growth rate ($M). SOURCE: IC Insights’ Strategic Reviews Database.

2011 Rank Company 1 On Semi 2 Qualcomm 3 Intel 4 Nvidia 5 TSMC 6 Broadcom 7 Fujitsu 8 Samsung 9 Freescale 10 AMD 11 GlobalFoundries 12 TI 13 NXP 14 Toshiba 15 Rohm 16 Marvell 17 Sony 18 UMC 19 Micron 20 ST 21 Infineon 22 Renesas 23 Hynix 24 Panasonic 25 Elpida

