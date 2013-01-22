Top 25 semiconductor company rankings reveal big winners, big losers

April 5, 2012 — The worldwide semiconductor market grew 2% in 2011 (ICs and OSDs), but several companies showed much bigger year-over-year changes, shows IC Insights’ Strategic Reviews Database. ON Semiconductor (ONNN) saw sales grow 49%, thanks in part to its buy of Sanyo’s semiconductor business. ONNN reached the top 25 list for the first time. Qualcomm saw a 38% increase in chip sales, based on a 73% increase in smartphone unit shipments last year and its Atheros buy. 1. Infineon grew 29% growth from continuing operations. Elpida watched its sales fall 40%.
The top 10 and top 25 semiconductor suppliers registered 7% and 4% growth, respectively. However, 15 of the top 25 semiconductor sales leaders posted negative results in 2011. Only 9 of the top 25 suppliers outperformed the total worldwide semiconductor industry 2011/2010 growth rate.
Table 1. 2011 top 25 semiconductor sales leaders ($M, including foundries). SOURCE: IC Insights’ Strategic Reviews Database.
|2011 rank
|2010 rank
|Company
|Headquarters
|2010 Total ICs
|2010 Total OSD
|2010 Total Semi
|2011 Total IC
|2011 Total OSD
|2011 Total Semi
|2011/10 % Change
|1
|1
|Intel
|US
|40154
|0
|40154
|49697
|0
|49697
|24
|2
|2
|Samsung
|South Korea
|31831
|624
|32455
|32703
|780
|33483
|3
|3
|3
|TSMC
|Taiwan
|13307
|0
|13307
|14600
|0
|14600
|10
|4
|4
|Texas Instruments (TI)
|US
|12364
|673
|13037
|12182
|718
|12900
|-1
|5
|5
|Toshiba
|Japan
|10374
|2654
|13028
|10024
|2721
|12745
|-2
|6
|6
|Renesas
|Japan
|9586
|2064
|11650
|8517
|2136
|10653
|-9
|7
|10
|Qualcomm
|US
|7204
|0
|7204
|9910
|0
|9910
|38
|8
|8
|STMicroelectronics (ST)
|Europe
|8046
|2241
|10287
|7117
|2514
|9631
|-6
|9
|7
|Hynix
|South Korea
|10432
|0
|10432
|9403
|0
|9403
|-10
|10
|9
|Micron (MU)
|US
|8677
|415
|9092
|8125
|446
|8571
|-6
|11
|11
|Broadcom
|US
|6589
|0
|6589
|7160
|0
|7160
|9
|12
|12
|AMD
|US
|6494
|0
|6494
|6568
|0
|6568
|1
|13
|14
|Infineon
|Europe
|4155
|1894
|6049
|3560
|2039
|5599
|-7
|14
|15
|Sony
|Japan
|4467
|1178
|5645
|4065
|1307
|5372
|-5
|15
|18
|Fujitsu
|Japan
|3783
|364
|4147
|4035
|395
|4430
|7
|16
|16
|Freescale
|US
|3757
|600
|4357
|3748
|660
|4408
|1
|17
|17
|NXP
|Europe
|3017
|1202
|4219
|2855
|1292
|4147
|-2
|18
|23
|Nvidia
|US
|3575
|0
|3575
|3939
|0
|3939
|10
|19
|13
|Elpida
|Japan
|6446
|0
|6446
|3891
|0
|3891
|-40
|20
|19
|UMC
|Taiwan
|3965
|0
|3965
|3760
|0
|3760
|-5
|21
|24
|GlobalFoundries
|US
|3510
|0
|3510
|3480
|0
|3480
|-1
|22
|21
|Marvell
|US
|3592
|0
|3592
|3445
|0
|3445
|-4
|23
|31
|ON Semi
|US
|1442
|871
|2313
|2000
|1443
|3443
|49
|24
|25
|Rohm
|Japan
|2089
|1309
|3398
|1952
|1351
|3303
|-3
|25
|20
|Panasonic
|Japan
|1804
|1925
|3729
|1308
|1885
|3193
|-14
|Top 10 Total
|151975
|8671
|160646
|162278
|9315
|171593
|7
|Top 25 Total
|210660
|18014
|228674
|218044
|19687
|237731
|4
Intel maintained its top spot among chip suppliers, extending its lead over Samsung by acquiring Infineon’s wireless IC business. Intel made 48% more in semiconductor sales than Samsung in 2011, doubling its margin over #2 in 2010.
Healthy growth in its graphics and communications processor business helped Nvidia jump five positions to #18.
Elpida fell six spots to #19 as the collapse in the DRAM market had a disastrous effect on the company. Elpida lost almost $1.2 billion in the second half of calendar 2011 and filed for bankruptcy in 1Q12.
Nvidia and TSMC saw 10% growth each.
Memory companies were usurped by faster-growing non-memory chip makers in 2011, a change from 2010. Of the big five memory suppliers in the top 25 ranking (i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Hynix, Micron, and Elpida), only Samsung registered 2011/2010 growth.
Acquisitions made a big difference: ONNN, Qualcomm, and Intel semiconductor sales growth rates were significantly boosted by company and/or business segment acquisitions.
Table 2. 2011 top 25 semiconductor sales leaders ranked by growth rate ($M). SOURCE: IC Insights’ Strategic Reviews Database.
|2011 Rank
|Company
|1
|On Semi
|2
|Qualcomm
|3
|Intel
|4
|Nvidia
|5
|TSMC
|6
|Broadcom
|7
|Fujitsu
|8
|Samsung
|9
|Freescale
|10
|AMD
|11
|GlobalFoundries
|12
|TI
|13
|NXP
|14
|Toshiba
|15
|Rohm
|16
|Marvell
|17
|Sony
|18
|UMC
|19
|Micron
|20
|ST
|21
|Infineon
|22
|Renesas
|23
|Hynix
|24
|Panasonic
|25
|Elpida
A listing of the top 50 semiconductor suppliers of 2011 will be included in IC Insights’ April Update, which is part of the subscription to The McClean Report. IC Insights’ Strategic Reviews database includes extensive profiles of more than 220 IC companies, including those companies with a fabrication facility as well as fabless IC suppliers. The profiles include financial highlights, company strategy, key personnel, products and services offered, process technologies employed, important strategic alliances, detailed fab data when applicable, and contact information. For more information regarding this Research Bulletin, contact Bill McClean, President of IC Insights, phone: +1-480-348-1133, email: bill@icinsights.com.
Can Fabless Companies be categorized as Product Design Companies instead of "Fabless Semiconductor" companies…
Interesting to see that so many major semiconductor companies come from the United States.
Please update the data
india can get a place in ic febrication.
2DX is a new collaborative environment data visualization technology well suited for electronic diagram search and rendering. As its inventor I am seeking parties interested in its integration.