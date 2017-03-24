Compact linear piezo nanopositioning stage

PI (Physik Instrumente) L.P., a manufacturer of nanopositioning equipment — offers the LPS-45 series of piezo positioning stages manufactured by PI subsidiary PI miCos.

This low profile linear translation stage is driven by a PIshift inertia-type piezo motor. The closed-loop stage is equipped with a high precision optical linear encoder providing for nanometer-level repeatability. An open-loop version and vacuum compatible and non-magnetic versions are also offered.

The PIShift piezo inertia drive is very quiet, due to its high operating frequency of 20 kHz. It provides high holding forces of 10 N. The drive principle works similar to the classic tablecloth trick, a cyclical alternation of static and sliding friction between a moving runner and the drive element.

When at rest, the maximum clamping force is available, with no holding current and consequently no heat generation.

PI provides a large variety of nanopositioning stages, based on several piezo-motor techniques, as well as classical electromagnetic drives.

Despite the very low profile of only 0.8” (20 mm) and compact dimensions, the stage offers a standard travel range of 30 mm (1.2”) and can be scaled up for longer travels, if needed.

PI’s precision linear translation stages are of great value for precision alignment in photonics, semiconductor, bio/nanotech applications as well as in scientific research.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “Compact linear piezo nanopositioning stage

  1. Pam Lassila

    Something that I think I would like about the piezo nanopositioner is that it says that it’s very quiet. It seems like there is a good amount of power behind it as well. That’s why it’s a cool thing that it’s so quiet but powerful at the same time!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Cadence unveils expanded Virtuoso Advanced-Node Platform for 7nm processes
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors
Ultratech receives multiple commitments for laser melt anneal system evaluation

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Cadence unveils expanded Virtuoso Advanced-Node Platform for 7nm processes
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors
Ultratech receives multiple commitments for laser melt anneal system evaluation
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Cadence unveils expanded Virtuoso Advanced-Node Platform for 7nm processes
A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors
Advanced packaging industry: What we could expect in 2017

MEMS ARTICLES

A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law

LEDS ARTICLES

Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Ultratech receives multiple commitments for laser melt anneal system evaluation
Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...