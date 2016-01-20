Non-ITO film to make up 34% of transparent conductive film market in 2017

Who would win the transparent conductive film market?

This year is a significant year for the touch panel market as adoption of non-ITO films made of silver nanowire, copper mesh, silver mesh, silver halide, and silver nano particle has been examined and implemented in full scale. So far, touch panels were mostly employed for applications with relatively small screens, such as smartphone, tablet PC, notebook PC, ATM, and car navigation system. But recently, touch user interface (UI) began to be applied to devices with larger screens, such as all-in-one (AIO) PC, electronic board, and large notebook PC. As the screen gets bigger, data needs to be processed rises, and as a result, the resistance of transparent electrode has become very important. Reflecting such trends, non-ITO film is forecast to make up 34 percent of the total transparent conductive film market in 2017.

For now, indium tin oxide (ITO) is the most commonly used material for transparent conductive film. When using ITO, glass-based ITO has resistance of about 50-60 ohm, while film-based ITO has about 100 ohm resistance given its mass productivity.

A touch panel up to the size of 20-30 inches can be realized by using ITO glass, which has lower resistance than ITO film. But it also has many weaknesses, such as less room to adjust weight, thickness, and designs. It is also fragile and less productive as it uses sheet unit process. Therefore, many attempts have been made to replace ITO glass. In particular, non-ITO films that can replace ITO films have already been applied to devices with large screens that ITO film, which has relatively higher resistance, cannot be used. (In fact, it will be more correct to see this as a market that substitutes the heavy, inconvenient ITO glass rather than the ITO film.) In addition, indium is a rare metal that is expensive and limited in supply, so this can be a move to replace the material.

At the same time, touch panel price is falling rapidly and expectation for optical properties is increasing. Touch panel makers are seeking to come up with ideas to have better specifications and lower production costs. In this context, many changes are being made in capacitive touch structure. Previously, GG (cover glass + ITO glass sensor) type, mostly used for the Apple products, or GFF (cover glass + two ITO film sensors) type accounted for most of the market. But now companies are using structures, which can improve production efficiency, lower production costs, have better optical properties, or realize lighter and thinner panels. In short, the representative structures, which can reduce the number of ITO sensor layers, trim processes while cutting costs and thickness, are GG >>> G1/G2, GFF >>> GF2, GF1, G1F, in-cell, and on-cell.

With these changes in the market, demand for ITO film, by area, is likely to gradually slow down due to a rise in demand for non-ITO films and changes in layer structures. Also, ITO film price is expected to fall rapidly as China and some other countries are investing heavily in ITO film production lines.

Displaybank’s new report analyzes and forecasts the overall transparent conductive film market, including ITO film and non-ITO film as well as today’s issues in the touch panel market. It also provides clues on how to deal with the changes in the market going forward.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

2 thoughts on “Non-ITO film to make up 34% of transparent conductive film market in 2017

  1. JB

    The article’s title is “Non-ITO film to make up 34% of transparent conductive film market in 2017″
    I was expecting to read what these non-ITOs would be, but did not.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year
Gartner forecasts flat worldwide device shipments until 2018
Process Watch: Hitback analysis improves defect visibility
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Large area displays market to witness growth owing to the high investments in OLED displays
SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
AGC unveils innovative glass substrates for semiconductor packaging
Mentor Graphics CEO Walden C. Rhines named IEEE Fellow
Dressing a metal in various colors

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
Mentor Graphics CEO Walden C. Rhines named IEEE Fellow
Dressing a metal in various colors
$24B semiconductor assembly and testing services market poised for steady growth

PACKAGING ARTICLES

AGC unveils innovative glass substrates for semiconductor packaging
Mentor Graphics CEO Walden C. Rhines named IEEE Fellow
$24B semiconductor assembly and testing services market poised for steady growth
IBM releases new all-flash storage for cognitive workloads

MEMS ARTICLES

ams launches world’s first digital multispectral sensor-on-chip leveraging breakthrough wafer-level filter technology
HID Global predicts top trends for 2017 in the identity technology industry
STMicroelectronics incorporates CWS’ SiPEX in the RF PDK H9 SOI FEM
Researchers create practical and versatile microscopic optomechanical device

LEDS ARTICLES

Mentor Graphics CEO Walden C. Rhines named IEEE Fellow
Dressing a metal in various colors
Nanotechnology: Lighting up ultrathin films
ams launches world’s first digital multispectral sensor-on-chip leveraging breakthrough wafer-level filter technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Large area displays market to witness growth owing to the high investments in OLED displays
NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
MagnaChip selected as "2016 Best Supplier" by LG Display
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...
Novel Wafer Analyzer for up to 300mm wafer using high speed Raman Imaging Technology
08/08/2016Nanophoton introduces RAMANdrive - a new Wafer Analyzer - for a wide range of applications at semiconductor market a...