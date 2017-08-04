SEMI reports 2014 semiconductor photomask sales of $3.2B

SEMI reports that the worldwide semiconductor photomask market was $3.2 billion in 2014 and is forecasted to reach $3.4 billion in 2016. After increasing 1 percent in 2013, the photomask market increased 3 percent in 2014. The mask market is expected to grow 4 and 3 percent in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Key drivers in this market continue to be advanced technology feature sizes (less than 45 nm) and increased manufacturing in Asia-Pacific. Taiwan remains the largest photomask regional market for the fifth year in a row and is expected to be the largest market for the duration of the forecast.

Revenues of $3.2 billion place photomasks at 13 percent of the total wafer fabrication materials market, behind silicon and semiconductor gases. By comparison, photomasks represented 18 percent of the total wafer fabrication materials market in 2003. Another trend highlighted in the report is the increasing importance of captive mask shops. Captive mask shops, aided by intense capital expenditures in 2011 and 2012 and a weakening Yen in 2013 and 2014, gained market share at merchant suppliers’ expense, with captive mask suppliers accounting for 53 percent of the total photomask market last year, up from 49 percent in 2013. Captive mask shops represented 31 percent of the photomask market in 2003.

A recent published SEMI report, “2014 Photomask Characterization Summary,” provides details on the 2014 Photomask Market for seven regions of world including North America, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, China, and Rest of World. The report also includes data for each of these regions from 2003 to 2016 and summarizes lithography developments over the past year.

One thought on “SEMI reports 2014 semiconductor photomask sales of $3.2B

  1. SONG MOONKUG

    I want to know the detail semiconductor photomask market, especiially slaes record of big supplier of the world.

