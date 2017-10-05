Interconnects

Date: Date and time TBD

Free to attend

Length: Approximately one hour

This webcast will examine the state-of-the-art in conductors and dielectrics, — including contacts and Metal1 through global level — pre-metal dielectrics, associated planarization, necessary etch, strip and cleans, embedded passives, global and intermediate TSVs for 3D, as well as reliability, system, and performance issues.

Contact Jenna Johnson about sponsorship opportunities for this event.