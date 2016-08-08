NMT: A Novel Technology for In-Line Ultra-Thin Film Measurements

XwinSys identified the semiconductors recent market trends and developed a novel XRF technology, named NMT: Noise-reduced Multilayer Thin-film measurement. This innovative approach can be used for in-line inspection and metrology features, to accurately and precisely analyze single and multi-layered elements in ultra-thin films. NMT novel technology can be utilized for in-line applications ranging from localized ultra-thin film stacks to the inspection of 3D localized features to the analysis of defects involving geometries, voids and material elements.
