3D-Micromac releases new laser micromachining solution to volume semiconductor wafer and power device processing

3D-Micromac AG, a supplier of laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the photovoltaic, medical device and electronics markets, announced that its microDICE laser micromachining system has been adopted by a major industrial manufacturer for volume production of high-power diodes. Leveraging 3D-Micromac’s proprietary TLS-Dicing technology, the microDICE system provides fast, clean and cost-effective dicing of wafers used for advanced semiconductors and power device applications. Its unique approach uses thermally induced mechanical stress to separate brittle semiconductor materials such as silicon, silicon carbide (SiC), germanium (Ge) and gallium arsenide (GaAs).

3d micromac

The microDICE laser micromachining system from 3D-Micromac supports volume production of high-power diodes.

TLS-Dicing is a contact- and residue-free process that provides significantly higher throughput, higher yields and greater functionality compared to traditional die-separation technologies. For example, throughput is up to 30X greater compared to saw dicing. The technology also provides lower cost of ownership than other approaches. A forceless and contactless machining process, TLS-Dicing eliminates tool wear and requires no expensive consumables for surface cleaning–resulting in cost savings of up to an order of magnitude or more.

“While significant time and resources are invested in the front-end of semiconductor manufacturing to produce a completed product wafer, back-end wafer processing has historically been viewed as a necessary evil,” stated Tino Petsch, CEO of 3D-Micromac. “That’s all changed with the adoption of new types of wafer substrates, thinner wafers and scaling to smaller dimensions, larger-size substrates, and new packaging technologies like 3D-stacking. Back-end process steps such as wafer dicing are evolving as critical value-add process steps that not only ensure, but also further enhance, device yields. Using our TLS-Dicing technology, the microDICE system provides superior wafer dicing performance over other approaches while considerably reducing the dicing cost per wafer. Our technology has been proven in the photovoltaic and other industrial markets, and we are pleased to bring the benefits of it to the semiconductor and power device manufacturing industry.”

3D-Micromac also announced today that it is expanding its global infrastructure with the opening of its new 3D-Micromac America headquarters in the heart of Silicon Valley, in San Jose, Calif. Serving as both an applications lab and sales and support facility, the office marks the company’s first major presence in North America and will enable 3D-Micromac to better meet rising customer demand for its laser micromachining products across all of its served markets, including solar, semiconductor, MEMS, display and smart glass.

According to Daniel Weber, sales and business development manager for 3D-Micromac America, “With our new regional headquarters and applications lab, 3D-Micromac can offer our North American-based customers a first-class network of sales and support services for our laser micromachining systems. Providing customer evaluations, applications development, and small-scale contract manufacturing is a unique offering among wafer dicing technology suppliers. We look forward to delivering all of these capabilities to our existing, new and potential customers.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

2 thoughts on “3D-Micromac releases new laser micromachining solution to volume semiconductor wafer and power device processing

  1. Horacio Estrada

    Interested in getting more info about this dicing system. What is the width of the dicing line? what is the minimum width?

    Your reply will be appreciated.

    HE

    Reply
  2. Supansa S.

    I’m an engineer from Thailand. I want to change the dicing machine from blade to laser and I want more choices to compare with the laser separation developed from ablation technique.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
SEMI and Solid State Technology announce 2017 “Best of West” Award finalists
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017
What TechInsights analysts are watching in 2017
The automotive electronics market: A view from a material supplier

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Busch COBRA BC achieves 12 year milestone at GlobalFoundries Fab 1
Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Leti and Fraunhofer team up to strengthen microelectronics innovation in France and Germany
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

MEMS ARTICLES

Presto Engineering announces management expansion
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

LEDS ARTICLES

Umicore inaugurates new production facility in Germany
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
It’s time for new innovation
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...