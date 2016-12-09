Avery Dennison and NXP lead the industry in more sustainable RFID production

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), a developer of RFID-enabled solutions, and long-standing partner NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), are proud to announce a new industry first innovation, providing 12-inch wafers for long range solutions in addition to the current industry standard 8-inch. This solution will deliver a significant increase in production capacity, improved assembly quality and efficiency, and most importantly, a reduction in manufacturing waste and electricity. Avery Dennison is the first to provide inlays with NXP’s new 12-inch offering.

A larger wafer diameter allows more semiconductor devices to be produced from a single wafer, doubling the amount of dies per wafer compared to existing 8-inch wafer formats. This increased utilization of existing materials simultaneously reduces both chemical and packaging waste and energy consumption.

The innovation is another positive step in making the manufacturing process more sustainable, while simultaneously increasing production to meet future industry demand. “We worked closely with NXP to create a solution that would truly offer a higher production output and at the same time be more sustainable,” said George Dyche, director, Global RFID Innovation and Product Line Management, Avery Dennison RFID.

The chips can also be incorporated into Avery Dennison’s SmartFace Technology, which removes the plastic material in RFID products and replaces it with a paper substrate to reduce environmental impact. SmartFace Technology has already been used in a number of Avery Dennison RFID Inlays and the introduction of the new wafer will reduce the environmental impact of RFID solutions further. “Sustainability has long been part of our approach to do business together. We are proud to work closely with our partners across the entire value chain to address the environmental and social impacts of our solutions,” added Helen Sahi, senior director, Sustainability, Avery Dennison.

“Bringing together both parties’ expertise, Avery Dennison and NXP introduce this innovation for more sustainability in semiconductor industry. Our collective responsibility drives us to work collaboratively to address the environmental and social impacts of our solution proactively, while the 12-inch wafers significantly increases NXP’s supply capacity,” said Ralf Kodritsch, segment manager RFID Solutions, NXP.

Businesses worldwide are recognizing the increasing value of RAIN RFID in this area. By building on innovation and providing technologies that directly address societal demands, exciting times and opportunities for the RAIN RFID industry lie ahead.