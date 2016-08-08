Advance in intense pulsed light sintering opens door to improved electronics manufacturing

Faster production of advanced, flexible electronics is among the potential benefits of a discovery by researchers at Oregon State University’s College of Engineering.

Taking a deeper look at photonic sintering of silver nanoparticle films — the use of intense pulsed light, or IPL, to rapidly fuse functional conductive nanoparticles — scientists uncovered a relationship between film temperature and densification. Densification in IPL increases the density of a nanoparticle thin-film or pattern, with greater density leading to functional improvements such as greater electrical conductivity.

The engineers found a temperature turning point in IPL despite no change in pulsing energy, and discovered that this turning point appears because densification during IPL reduces the nanoparticles’ ability to absorb further energy from the light.

This previously unknown interaction between optical absorption and densification creates a new understanding of why densification levels off after the temperature turning point in IPL, and further enables large-area, high-speed IPL to realize its full potential as a scalable and efficient manufacturing process.

Rajiv Malhotra, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at OSU, and graduate student Shalu Bansal conducted the research. The results were recently published in Nanotechnology.

“For some applications we want to have maximum density possible,” Malhotra said. “For some we don’t. Thus, it becomes important to control the densification of the material. Since densification in IPL depends significantly on the temperature, it is important to understand and control temperature evolution during the process. This research can lead to much better process control and equipment design in IPL.”

Intense pulsed light sintering allows for faster densification — in a matter of seconds – over larger areas compared to conventional sintering processes such as oven-based and laser-based. IPL can potentially be used to sinter nanoparticles for applications in printed electronics, solar cells, gas sensing and photocatalysis.

Earlier research showed that nanoparticle densification begins above a critical optical fluence per pulse but that it does not change significantly beyond a certain number of pulses.

This OSU study explains why, for a constant fluence, there is a critical number of pulses beyond which the densification levels off.

“The leveling off in density occurs even though there’s been no change in the optical energy and even though densification is not complete,” Malhotra said. “It occurs because of the temperature history of the nanoparticle film, i.e. the temperature turning point. The combination of fluence and pulses needs to be carefully considered to make sure you get the film density you want.”

A smaller number of high-fluence pulses quickly produces high density. For greater density control, a larger number of low-fluence pulses is required.

“We were sintering in around 20 seconds with a maximum temperature of around 250 degrees Celsius in this work,” Malhotra. “More recent work we have done can sinter within less than two seconds and at much lower temperatures, down to around 120 degrees Celsius. Lower temperature is critical to flexible electronics manufacturing. To lower costs, we want to print these flexible electronics on substrates like paper and plastic, which would burn or melt at higher temperatures. By using IPL, we should be able to create production processes that are both faster and cheaper, without a loss in product quality.”

Products that could evolve from the research, Malhotra said, are radiofrequency identification tags, a wide range of flexible electronics, wearable biomedical sensors, and sensing devices for environmental applications.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays
Total memory market forecast to increase 10% in 2017
62 new facilities start operation 2017 and beyond
Number of IC manufacturers using 300mm wafers less than half using 200mm wafers
New fab facilities: China dominates, followed by Americas and Taiwan
Semiconductor equipment sales forecast: $40 Billion
Flexible display shipments to increase sharply in 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Is the Chip Industry as Important as We Think? Depends on Whom You Ask
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays
Sensor sensation
Advance in intense pulsed light sintering opens door to improved electronics manufacturing
Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful
Advances in artificial intelligence, IoT highlight IHS Markit's global technology predictions for 2017

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful
Advances in artificial intelligence, IoT highlight IHS Markit's global technology predictions for 2017
Toshiba expands line-up of embedded NAND flash memory products for automotive applications
Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH announces new CEO

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful
62 new facilities start operation 2017 and beyond
Number of IC manufacturers using 300mm wafers less than half using 200mm wafers
GLOBALFOUNDRIES expands Partner Program to speed time-to-market of FDX solutions

MEMS ARTICLES

Sensor sensation
Advance in intense pulsed light sintering opens door to improved electronics manufacturing
Advances in artificial intelligence, IoT highlight IHS Markit's global technology predictions for 2017
STMicroelectronics and Valencell announce collaboration on biometric sensor platform for wearables and IoT

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH announces new CEO
62 new facilities start operation 2017 and beyond
LEDs and power electronic innovations are converging to handle module-level thermal management
Cree announces the next generation of extreme high power LEDs

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays
Advance in intense pulsed light sintering opens door to improved electronics manufacturing
ANU invention to inspire new night-vision specs
Flexible display shipments to increase sharply in 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...
Novel Wafer Analyzer for up to 300mm wafer using high speed Raman Imaging Technology
08/08/2016Nanophoton introduces RAMANdrive - a new Wafer Analyzer - for a wide range of applications at semiconductor market a...