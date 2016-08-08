Toshiba expands line-up of embedded NAND flash memory products for automotive applications

Toshiba Corporation’s (TOKYO: 6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of JEDEC e∙MMCTM Version 5.1[1] compliant embedded NAND flash memory products supporting AEC-Q100 Grade2 [2] requirements. The line-up offers densities of 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and 64GB. Sample shipments start from today with mass production scheduled for the second quarter (April to June) of 2017.

The new products integrate NAND chips fabricated with 15nm process technology with a controller to manage basic control functions for NAND applications in a single package. As a complement to Toshiba’s previous product group of e∙MMC, which deliver the operating temperature range of -40 to +85°C required by car infotainment applications, the new products support applications such as instrument clusters that require e∙MMC storage solutions to operate at higher temperatures up to +105°C.

In the automotive market, demand for NAND flash memory is continuing to grow alongside advances in car infotainment, ADAS [3] and autonomous driving systems. Toshiba is meeting this demand by reinforcing its line-up of high performance and high density memory products and will continue to take leadership in the market.

Toshiba is also developing automotive UFS [4] products that support AEC-Q100.