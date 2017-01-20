Amtech announces large orders for high throughput PECVD systems and bi-facial n-type technology

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:  ASYS), a global supplier of production equipment and related supplies for the solar, semiconductor, and LED markets, today announced fiscal year 2017 year-to-date order bookings through January 20, 2017 are approximately $84 million.  This includes solar orders of $60 million.   The solar bookings include major wins for the Company’s high productivity PECVD platform with top tier customers in ChinaMalaysia, and Taiwan and an n-type bi-facial turnkey order from a new customer in China.  The majority of the orders are expected to ship within the next six to nine months.

Fokko Pentinga, CEO and President of Amtech, commented, “These competitive wins are a direct result of our ongoing investment program and a clear testament to the Company’s ability to meet the market’s expectations as they selectively invest in next-generation technology solutions.  Our newly introduced PECVD platform is recognized as a compelling solution to increase the efficiency in solar cell manufacturing while lowering the cost of ownership.  The continuing development of our advanced n-type technology led to this turnkey order from a customer who will use the technology for Bi-Facial glass-glass module design in the first of a multi-phase 1GW cell and module expansion.  We believe that Amtech has the right mix of n-type and PERC cell technologies for this expanding global solar market where success is driven by the best next-gen technology solutions.  Recently, we have experienced increased customer interest in our n-type technology.  As the solar market looks to the future, we believe n-type cell technology has the best roadmap to higher efficiency.”

