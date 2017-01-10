Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. The new PXIe-1802 Arbitrary Waveform Generator and the new PXIe-1803 Digitizer deliver unprecedented test capabilities and measurement accuracy in a compact, robust PXI form factor for aerospace, defense, communications, and other high-reliability applications.

“The demand for high performance PXI test instruments continues to rise, both as legacy test systems are upgraded with additional functionality and as new systems are introduced,” explained Steve Fairbanks, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Astronics Test Systems. “Our latest additions to our product portfolio enhance our ability to provide a breadth of test functionality for next generation test initiatives.”

Top Flight Performance in Waveform Generation and Digitizer Functions

The PXIe-1802 Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG) offers both speed and performance for output frequencies of up to 125 MHz. With built-in waveforms, high signal quality, high density and modularity, and a host of other convenient features, this AWG delivers dual 14/16-bit waveform generator channels, bandwidths of 90-140 MHz, synchronization, and 250 μV measurement accuracy.

The PXIe-1803 is a 130/180 MS/s dual-channel digitizer providing industry-leading speed and performance for input frequencies up to 175 MHz. With exceptional signal integrity, high density, and modularity, this new digitizer provides a dual-channel 14/16-bit digitizer configurable as separate or fully synchronized channels. Other features include waveform bandwidths of 65-175 MHz (typical), 64M of waveform memory per channel, and relative accuracy of up to 0.006%.