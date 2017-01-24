Axcelis announces multiple orders for ‘Purion H’ from  memory chipmakers in Asia Pacific

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:  ACLS), a supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has received orders for the Purion H high current implanter from two leading manufacturers of memory devices in the Asia Pacific region. One of the orders is a follow-on order and the second order is a new customer placement. The systems will be used to support capacity ramps for next generation memory products. The systems will ship in the first quarter.

“The Purion H continues to gain ground as the high current tool of choice due to its ability to provide exceptional doping precision for enhanced device performance and yields,” said John Aldeborgh, executive vice president, customer operations. “We’re excited about the potential at this new customer placement, and remain focused on expanding our market share through both new and established customers by providing innovative, enabling technology to ensure their success.”

The power of Purion

The Purion platform redefines the ion implanter application space, delivering unmatched purity, precision and productivity to enhance customers’ device performance and yield.   On this platform, Axcelis has built the industry’s first complete implant product solution designed specifically for advanced planar and 3D devices while providing the most flexible and productive manufacturing capability for our customers. The systems’ common cross-product platform architecture is designed to drive manufacturing flexibility and lower the total cost of fab operations. All Purion implanters incorporate Axcelis’ industry leading Purion Contamination Shield Defense System, for unsurpassed implant quality, so even the most sensitive devices can realize optimized device performance.  The platform’s proprietary Purion Vector dose and angle control system, and constant focal length scanning deliver the most precise and repeatable dopant placement available today.   The platform’s superior beam current performance combined with the Purion 500wph end station provides the industry’s highest productivity. The Purion platform includes the Purion M medium current implanter, the Purion H high current implanter, and the Purion XE and Purion VXE high energy implanters.

