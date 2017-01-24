Axcelis announces multiple orders for ‘Purion H’ from  memory chipmakers in Asia Pacific

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has received orders for the Purion H high current implanter from two leading manufacturers of memory devices in the Asia Pacific region. One of the orders is a follow-on order and the second order is a new customer placement. The systems will be used to support capacity ramps for next generation memory products. The systems will ship in the first quarter.

“The Purion H continues to gain ground as the high current tool of choice due to its ability to provide exceptional doping precision for enhanced device performance and yields,” said John Aldeborgh, executive vice president, customer operations. “We’re excited about the potential at this new customer placement, and remain focused on expanding our market share through both new and established customers by providing innovative, enabling technology to ensure their success.”