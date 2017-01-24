CVD announces expansion plans for Tantaline in US

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV), a provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, announced today that its CVD Materials Corporation subsidiary plans to open a US facility for expansion of the corrosion resistant coating services currently offered through its Tantaline CVD ApS subsidiary in Nordborg, Denmark. Tantaline A/S was originally founded in 2007 as a spin off from The Danfoss Group and is an established leader in the commercialization of tantalum-treated parts for corrosion resistance. CVD acquired the assets and IP of Tantaline A/S in December 2016 and established in Nordborg a new and wholly-owned CVD subsidiary operating under the name Tantaline CVD ApS (“Tantaline”).

This innovative tantalum chemical vapor coating technology, called Tantaline® treatment, is used to create a tantalum alloy surface on high performance parts including valves, fittings, autoclaves, process chambers, flow reactors, fasteners, mixers, flowmeters, and medical devices, as well as other parts that are prone to corrosion in harsh environments. A broad range of industries including chemical processing, oil & gas, mining, pharmaceutical, and medical use these parts. Tantaline® treated parts outperform most high priced specialty alloys and perform nearly at the level of solid tantalum parts in hot corrosive acidic environments (>150° C) such as those exposed to sulfuric, nitric, and hydrochloric acids as part of their production process. Tantaline® treatment therefore provides corrosion resistance at a much lower cost than solid tantalum parts.

Leonard Rosenbaum, President and CEO stated “We are extremely pleased with the pace of integration and early performance of Tantaline CVD ApS. This planned expansion will further CVD’s corrosion resistant technology and applications base and provide additional services and capabilities to new and existing customers. We are now considering where in the US to locate the new facility. Our equipment know-how and proven ability to scale up deposition processes will be leveraged into offering high value added materials, as well as our traditional products and services to our current and new customers. This is the first step in our combined organic and acquisition growth initiative for 2017.”