CVD announces expansion plans for Tantaline in US

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV), a provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, announced today that its CVD Materials Corporation subsidiary plans to open a US facility for expansion of the corrosion resistant coating services currently offered through its Tantaline CVD ApS subsidiary in Nordborg, Denmark. Tantaline A/S was originally founded in 2007 as a spin off from The Danfoss Group and is an established leader in the commercialization of tantalum-treated parts for corrosion resistance. CVD acquired the assets and IP of Tantaline A/S in December 2016 and established in Nordborg a new and wholly-owned CVD subsidiary operating under the name Tantaline CVD ApS (“Tantaline”).

This innovative tantalum chemical vapor coating technology, called Tantaline® treatment, is used to create a tantalum alloy surface on high performance parts including valves, fittings, autoclaves, process chambers, flow reactors, fasteners, mixers, flowmeters, and medical devices, as well as other parts that are prone to corrosion in harsh environments. A broad range of industries including chemical processing, oil & gas, mining, pharmaceutical, and medical use these parts. Tantaline® treated parts outperform most high priced specialty alloys and perform nearly at the level of solid tantalum parts in hot corrosive acidic environments (>150° C) such as those exposed to sulfuric, nitric, and hydrochloric acids as part of their production process. Tantaline® treatment therefore provides corrosion resistance at a much lower cost than solid tantalum parts.

Leonard Rosenbaum, President and CEO stated “We are extremely pleased with the pace of integration and early performance of Tantaline CVD ApS. This planned expansion will further CVD’s corrosion resistant technology and applications base and provide additional services and capabilities to new and existing customers. We are now considering where in the US to locate the new facility. Our equipment know-how and proven ability to scale up deposition processes will be leveraged into offering high value added materials, as well as our traditional products and services to our current and new customers. This is the first step in our combined organic and acquisition growth initiative for 2017.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking
Fire, rain, and M&A 
SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

The world's smallest reflector-type high brightness 3-color LED
CVD announces expansion plans for Tantaline in US
The world's first heat-driven transistor
FlexTech announces contract for battery development with ITN Energy Systems
China's role in supply chains continues to grow

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

CVD announces expansion plans for Tantaline in US
The world's first heat-driven transistor
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Research and Markets releases new report on semiconductor epitaxy wafer manufacturing market

PACKAGING ARTICLES

FlexTech announces contract for battery development with ITN Energy Systems
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Research and Markets releases new report on semiconductor epitaxy wafer manufacturing market
Axcelis announces multiple orders for 'Purion H' from  memory chipmakers in Asia Pacific

MEMS ARTICLES

The world's first heat-driven transistor
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Sequans opens R&D facility in Sophia Antipolis, France
Understanding breakups

LEDS ARTICLES

The world's smallest reflector-type high brightness 3-color LED
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
As larger TVs gain popularity, TV panel area demand to grow 8% in 2017
Large area displays market to witness growth owing to the high investments in OLED displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...