Global semiconductor chip packaging market dominated by 3DIC through-silicon via stacks packaging technique

According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global semiconductor chip packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 31% during the forecast period.

This research report titled ‘Global Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global semiconductor chip packaging market is dominated by APAC, which holds more than 71% of the total market share. The presence of many prominent semiconductor foundries is driving the market in the region.

One of the important driving factors of the semiconductor chip packaging market is the high adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles. The increasing automation of automobiles is creating high demand for semiconductors for use in automotive products such as GPS, airbag control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), infotainment, and collision detection technology, which is beneficial for the market growth.

Based on packaging techniques, the report categorizes the global semiconductor chip packaging market into the following segments:

3DIC TSV stacks

Flip-chip wafer bumping

2.5D interposers

3D WLP

Fan-in WL CSP

FO WLP/Sip

The top three revenue-generating packaging technique segments in the global semiconductor chip packaging market are discussed below:

3DIC through-silicon via (TSV) stacks

“The 3DIC through-silicon via stacks packaging technique will be responsible for generating almost 75% of the market revenue by 2021, posting a CAGR of 45% through the forecast period. This high adoption of TSV platforms is pushed by the growing need to increase functionalities, performance, and integration,” says Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

Form factor and cost reduction of the TSV platforms also play an important part in its rising adoption. This technology is emerging as one of the most crucial platforms for high-end memory applications, heterogeneous interconnection with micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), sensors, radio frequency (RF) filters, and performance applications.

Flip-chip wafer bumping

Flip-chip or controlled collapse chip connection (C4) is used to solder connections between semiconductor devices, such as IC chips and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), and an external circuit. This technology reduces power consumption by a great extent and also offers high-frequency transmission, which attracts a higher number of end-users to adopt this technology.

2.5D interposers

The increasing number of devices with access to the internet is creating additional bandwidth needs, which supports high-performance computing and cloud infrastructure. The growing popularity of connected cars is also a major driver of streaming bandwidth. Silicon interposer packaging architectures are being developed and manufactured to meet these continually increasing bandwidth requirements.

“2.5D silicon interposers manufactured using four-metal layer back-end-of-line process has achieved data rates up to 11.5 Gbps. These impressive statistics are pushing for the high adoption of the 2.5D interposers packaging technique,” says Sunil.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio’s research analysts in this report are: