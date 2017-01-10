Imec and EVG demonstrate for the first time 1.8µm pitch overlay accuracy for wafer bonding

At the 2017 European 3D Summit in Grenoble (France, Jan 23-25), research and innovation hub for nano-electronics and digital technology imec and supplier of wafer-bonding equipment EV Group (EVG) announce an extension to their successful collaboration, achieving excellent wafer-to-wafer overlay accuracy results in both hybrid bonding and dielectric bonding. Expanding this collaboration, EVG will become a partner in imec’s 3D integration program through a joint development agreement to further improve overlay accuracy in wafer-to-wafer bonding.

Wafer-to-wafer bonding is a promising technique for enabling high-density integration of future ICs through three-dimensional (3D) integration. This is achieved by aligning top and bottom wafers that are then bonded, thus creating a stacked IC. An important advantage is that wafers/ICs with different technologies can be stacked, e.g. memory and processor ICs.

Many of the alignment techniques and bonding methods for 3D integration have evolved from microelectromechanical system (MEMS) fabrication methods. The fundamental difference between MEMS and 3D integration is that the alignment or overlay accuracy has to be improved by 5–10 times. Accurate overlay is needed to align the bonding pads of the stacked wafers and it is essential to achieving a high yield with wafer-to-wafer bonding. Imec and EVG have realized excellent results on overlay accuracy.

Firstly, the hybrid (via-middle) wafer-to-wafer bonding technique was improved by using EVG’s high quality bonding system with integration definition of bonding pads, resulting in a high yield and a 1.8µm pitch, which is significantly better compared to recently published results at recognized conferences such as ECTC and 3DIC reporting 3.6µm pad size,.

Secondly, the dielectric (via-last) wafer-to-wafer bonding technique was tackled. This technique requires extremely good overlay accuracy to align the copper pads from both wafers, which are then contacted by through-silicon vias (TSVs). In this case, 300nm overlay across the wafer was achieved.

“By joining forces, we achieved these excellent results on overlay accuracy,” explains Eric Beyne, fellow at imec. “We are excited that we can expand our collaboration with EVG with a JDP and the installation of EVG’s GEMINI FB XT wafer bonder in our cleanroom. The GEMINI FB XT has the potential to further reduce the wafer-to-wafer overlay errors and therefore allow for the development of sub-micron wafer-to-wafer interconnects technologies.”

“Further improving the overlay accuracy for wafer-to-wafer bonding into the sub-200nm range requires optimization of the interaction between the wafer bonding tool and processes as well as pre-and post-processing and the wafer material,” explains Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development & IP director at EVG. “We are excited to partner with imec in an effort to advance overlay accuracies for wafer-to-wafer bonding to meet the needs of future 3D IC designs that rely on high density interconnects”

Imec’s 3D integration program explores technology options to define innovative solutions for cost-effective realization of 3D interconnect with TSVs. Imec’s 3D integration processes are completely executed on 300mm. Imec also explores 3D design to propose methodologies for critical design issues, enabling effective use of 3D interconnection on system level.

imec wafer to wafer

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking
Fire, rain, and M&A 
SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year
Gartner forecasts flat worldwide device shipments until 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

New low-cost technique converts bulk alloys to oxide nanowires
Imec and EVG demonstrate for the first time 1.8µm pitch overlay accuracy for wafer bonding
2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking
Analog Devices announces changes to membership of Board of Directors
TechSearch International analysis predicts growth for fan-in and FO-WLP

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking
Analog Devices announces changes to membership of Board of Directors
Market for power semiconductors in automotive to rev up by $3B by 2022
New research helps to meet the challenges of nanotechnology

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Imec and EVG demonstrate for the first time 1.8µm pitch overlay accuracy for wafer bonding
Analog Devices announces changes to membership of Board of Directors
TechSearch International analysis predicts growth for fan-in and FO-WLP
Fire, rain, and M&A 

MEMS ARTICLES

New low-cost technique converts bulk alloys to oxide nanowires
Imec and EVG demonstrate for the first time 1.8µm pitch overlay accuracy for wafer bonding
ams launches world’s first digital multispectral sensor-on-chip leveraging breakthrough wafer-level filter technology
HID Global predicts top trends for 2017 in the identity technology industry

LEDS ARTICLES

Mentor Graphics CEO Walden C. Rhines named IEEE Fellow
Dressing a metal in various colors
Nanotechnology: Lighting up ultrathin films
ams launches world’s first digital multispectral sensor-on-chip leveraging breakthrough wafer-level filter technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Large area displays market to witness growth owing to the high investments in OLED displays
NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
MagnaChip selected as "2016 Best Supplier" by LG Display
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...
Novel Wafer Analyzer for up to 300mm wafer using high speed Raman Imaging Technology
08/08/2016Nanophoton introduces RAMANdrive - a new Wafer Analyzer - for a wide range of applications at semiconductor market a...