ISS Europe 2017: European innovation leadership

Following economic leaders meeting in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, electronics manufacturing executives will attend Europe’s SEMI Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS Europe) in Munich, Germany on 5-7 March. Hosted by SEMI Europe, the Symposium brings together leading analysts, researchers, economists, and technologists for critical insights on the forces shaping the electronics manufacturing supply chain. ISS Europe 2017 is the three-day flagship business event that discusses how to cope with the rapid changes and growing challenges of the digital revolution.

“ISS Europe is the leading European strategic platform where industry thought leaders across the electronics manufacturing value chain share the latest analysis and outlooks.  The conference covers global industry trends and challenges and opportunities from innovation, materials, design, and manufacturing – with a focus on end-applications in automotive, health care and smart manufacturing,” said Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe.

Twenty industry leaders will present insights into the current market developments in automotive, smart manufacturing, and health, including:

  • TSMC Europe: Maria Marced, president, High Performance Applications to Drive Innovation and Collaboration
  • Mentor Graphics: Wally Rhines, CEO, Semiconductor Consolidation versus Specialization: What’s the Driving Force for Mergers?
  • AUDI AG: Berthold Hellenthal, Robust Design / Komponentenerprobung Elektronik, Cross-Industry Collaboration Networks Accelerate Innovations
  • Dresden University Hospital: Christopher Piorkowski, professor at the Heart Center, Digital Health in Cardiovascular Medicine: Patients, Sensors, and Clinical Care
  • Bosch: Birte Lübbert, senior VP, Smart Manufacturing by Bosch in Reutlingen Plant 2
  • Imec: Ann Stegen, executive VP, Transformation into a 7nm Logic Node Solution with Fundamental Advantages

Join Europe’s strategic thinkers and business drivers at ISS Europe 2017 in Munich (Germany) from March 5-7, 2017!  Register here. For more information visit: www.semi.org/eu/iss-europe-2017

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking
Fire, rain, and M&A 
SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
ams announces completion of transaction to acquire Heptagon
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts December 2016 book-to-bill ratio of 1.06
Wafer Handler Predictive Monitor and Equipment Verification, Excursion Detection, Defect Reduction & Tool Matching
ISS Europe 2017: European innovation leadership

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts December 2016 book-to-bill ratio of 1.06
ISS Europe 2017: European innovation leadership
STATS ChipPAC recognized for patent innovations for the seventh consecutive year by IEEE

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
ISS Europe 2017: European innovation leadership
Imec introduces new snapshot multispectral image sensor that combines color and near-infrared imaging
STATS ChipPAC recognized for patent innovations for the seventh consecutive year by IEEE

MEMS ARTICLES

Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
ams announces completion of transaction to acquire Heptagon
ISS Europe 2017: European innovation leadership
New report from IHS Markit names top four trends driving the IoT in 2017 and beyond

LEDS ARTICLES

Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
ISS Europe 2017: European innovation leadership
Imec introduces new snapshot multispectral image sensor that combines color and near-infrared imaging
Amtech announces large orders for high throughput PECVD systems and bi-facial n-type technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
As larger TVs gain popularity, TV panel area demand to grow 8% in 2017
Large area displays market to witness growth owing to the high investments in OLED displays
NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...