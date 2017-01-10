Large area displays market to witness growth owing to the high investments in OLED displays

According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global large area displays market is expected to reach USD 78.41 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 2%.

This research report titled ‘Global Large Area Displays Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. The report takes into consideration the unit shipments of liquid crystal display (LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED)/active matrix OLED (AMOLED) displays greater than 9 inches in size and the revenues generated from their sales during the forecast period.

OLED displays are thinner, lighter, more flexible, and emit brighter colors than other existing display technologies such as LCDs. Unlike LCDs, these do not require a backlight and have a fast response time of 0.01 milliseconds. OLED displays are flexible. Curved OLED TVs and other devices that utilize this feature offer a better viewing angle to users. OLED displays consume less power because of the phosphorescent organic material, which has better conversion rate than LCDs.

Technavio’s hardware and semiconductor analysts categorize the global large area displays market into the following segments by application:

Televisions

Notebooks

Monitors

Tablets

Others (public displays and digital signage)

The top three application segments of the global large area displays market are:

Global large area television displays market

In 2016, the television segment dominated the market, accounting for a share of 39.2% in terms of unit shipments, primarily because of strong growth of 4K TVs of 40 inches and larger. In 2015, many manufacturers introduced 4K TVs of size 50 inches and above.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead displays research analyst from Technavio, “Broadcast companies such as Netflix have already started broadcasting 4K UHD content because of the popularity of this format. In 2014, Netflix began streaming popular TV series House of Cards and Breaking Bad in UHD format, which is likely to boost the demand for 4K televisions.”

Global large area notebook displays market

The new operating system and the calculating platform drive the market for new notebooks. Windows 10, which was launched in the third quarter of 2015, generated renewed interest among notebook users. This resulted in more than 10% growth in unit shipment compared with second quarter of 2015.

“Vendors including Dell, Lenovo, and HP recorded a quarterly rise in the third quarter of 2015. Apple, which launched 12-inch MacBook Air in the second quarter of 2015, witnessed growing demand in the third quarter,” says Chetan.

Global large area monitor displays market

Monitors were the third largest segment in 2016, accounting for 19.45% of the market share. The majority of desktop monitors use LCD technology. LCDs consume low power, less space, and are lighter compared with CRT displays. LCD monitors are mainly used by enterprises for office use and by consumers for video and audio entertainment use. However, advances in technology and the rising demand for HD and UHD content as compared with SD content are likely to drive the demand for OLED/AMOLED displays for PC monitors, especially gaming PCs.

Unlike consumers, enterprises that purchase monitors for office use do not put enough emphasis on technological aspects such as high resolution and wide-viewing angle. Technavio analysts expect that Microsoft’s Windows 10 desktop will revive the PC market during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio’s research analysts in this report are: