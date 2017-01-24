MACOM successfully completes acquisition of AppliedMicro

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI), a supplier of high-performance RF, microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave semiconductor products, today announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (NASDAQ: AMCC).

John Croteau, MACOM’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am pleased to announce the completion of this transaction. AppliedMicro’s leadership in MACsec and 100G to 400G single-Lambda PAM4 positions MACOM as a preferred supplier to major Enterprise and Cloud Data Center providers, many of whom are adopting the technologies this year. MACOM will now be able to support customers with all of the requisite semiconductor content for optical networks—analog, photonic and mixed signal PHY—from the switch to fiber for long haul, metro, access, backhaul and data centers.”

Commenting further Mr. Croteau noted, “With the transaction now closed, MACOM plans to promptly engage with previously identified potential buyers toward a near-term divestment of AppliedMicro’s well-positioned Compute business. As previously stated, this portion of the business does not strategically align with our long-term product focus, but we feel confident a successful transaction can be consummated.”

