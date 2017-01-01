Microsemi honored as M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards

“Microsemi is honored to be recognized by the IoT Breakthrough Awards as the first M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year recipient,” said Roger Holliday, senior vice president and general manager at Microsemi. “Our team prides itself on our ability to tackle the most difficult challenges facing those in the IoT market as the industry addresses growing demand for reliable, efficient, scalable and cost-effective infrastructure.”

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program, which drew over 2,000 entries this year, is solely dedicated to providing recognition for the best products, people, services, technologies and companies focused on the IoT. All entries were judged by an independent panel of experts representing a range of mid to senior level experienced professionals, with hands-on experience in IoT product management and development, engineering, sales and marketing and more.

“Microsemi is a leading developer of technology that provides significant power to the infrastructure of industrial IoT,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “The judges were particularly impressed with the company’s indoor and outdoor PoE solutions and its contribution to the highly scalable deployment of wireless LANs, mesh access points, small cells, IP cameras and microwave point-to-point links that support today’s innovative M2M applications.”