Microsemi honored as M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC), a provider of semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance, today announced it was named M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year by the inaugural IoT Breakthrough Awards. The mission of the awards program is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of Internet of Things (IoT) companies, technologies and products.
Microsemi was recognized for developing innovative products and solutions which enable both wired and wireless connectivity among devices in machine-to-machine (M2M) environments and enhance the ability of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop leading-edge solutions in emerging IoT markets. The company’s Ethernet and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) products enable faster market adaptation of new IoT applications, and its systems product portfolio provides unique solutions to M2M network challenges while offering cost-efficient and simple upgrade procedures.
“Microsemi is honored to be recognized by the IoT Breakthrough Awards as the first M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year recipient,” said Roger Holliday, senior vice president and general manager at Microsemi. “Our team prides itself on our ability to tackle the most difficult challenges facing those in the IoT market as the industry addresses growing demand for reliable, efficient, scalable and cost-effective infrastructure.”
The IoT Breakthrough Awards program, which drew over 2,000 entries this year, is solely dedicated to providing recognition for the best products, people, services, technologies and companies focused on the IoT. All entries were judged by an independent panel of experts representing a range of mid to senior level experienced professionals, with hands-on experience in IoT product management and development, engineering, sales and marketing and more.
“Microsemi is a leading developer of technology that provides significant power to the infrastructure of industrial IoT,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “The judges were particularly impressed with the company’s indoor and outdoor PoE solutions and its contribution to the highly scalable deployment of wireless LANs, mesh access points, small cells, IP cameras and microwave point-to-point links that support today’s innovative M2M applications.”