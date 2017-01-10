NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics

Semiconductors, which are the very basic components of electronic devices, have improved our lives in many ways. They can be found in lighting, displays, solar modules and microprocessors that are installed in almost all modern day devices, from mobile phones, washing machines, and cars, to the emerging Internet of Things. To innovate devices with better functionality and energy efficiency, researchers are constantly looking for better ways to make them, in particular from earth-abundant materials using eco-friendly processes. Plastic or organic electronics, which is made from organic carbon-based semiconductors, is one such group of technologies that can potentially provide flexible, light-weight, large-area and additively-manufactured devices, which are attractive for some types of applications.

To make high-performance devices however, good ohmic contacts with low electrical resistances are required to allow the maximum current to flow both ways between the electrode and the semiconductor layers. Recently, a team of scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully developed conducting polymer films that can provide unprecedented ohmic contacts to give superior performance in plastic electronics, including organic light-emitting diodes, solar cells and transistors. The research findings have been recently published in the journal Nature.

Dr. Png Rui-Qi (left), Mervin Ang (middle) and Cindy Tang (right) working on conducting polymers that can provide unprecedented ohmic contacts for better performance in a wide range of organic semiconductor devices. Credit: Seah Zong Long

Dr. Png Rui-Qi (left), Mervin Ang (middle) and Cindy Tang (right) working on conducting polymers that can provide unprecedented ohmic contacts for better performance in a wide range of organic semiconductor devices. Credit: Seah Zong Long

The key these researchers discovered is to be able to design polymer films with the desired extreme work functions needed to generally make ohmic contacts. Work function is the minimum amount of energy needed to liberate an electron from the film surface into vacuum. The researchers showed that work functions as high as 5.8 electron-volts and as low as 3.0 electron-volts can now be attained for films that can be processed from solutions at low cost.

“To design such materials, we developed the concept of doped conducting polymers with bonded ionic groups, in which the doped mobile charges – electrons and holes – cannot dissipate away because their counter-balancing ions are chemically bonded,” explained Dr Png Rui-Qi, a senior research fellow from the Department of Physics at the NUS Faculty of Science, who led the device research team. “As a result, these conducting polymers can remain stable despite their extreme work functions and provide the desired ohmic contacts.”

This breakthrough is the result of a collaboration with the materials chemistry team led by Associate Professor Chua Lay-Lay from the Department of Chemistry at the NUS Faculty of Science, the physics team led by Associate Professor Peter Ho from the Department of Physics from the same faculty, and scientists from Cambridge Display Technology Ltd, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

“The lack of a general approach to make ohmic contacts has been a key bottleneck in flexible electronics. Our work overcomes this challenge to open a path to better performance in a wide range of organic semiconductor devices,” explained Dr Png Rui-Qi. “We are particularly thrilled about this Singapore-led innovation,” she added.

Commenting on the significance of the work, Assoc Prof Chua said, “The close partnership of the chemists and physicists has made this innovation possible. We are now working with our industrial partner to further develop this technology.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year
Gartner forecasts flat worldwide device shipments until 2018
Process Watch: Hitback analysis improves defect visibility
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
Toshiba expands lineup of industrial-grade e-MMC embedded NAND flash memory products
Technavio releases market research report and forecast on gallium arsenide components
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 2.9% in 2017
Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 2.9% in 2017
Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Toshiba expands lineup of industrial-grade e-MMC embedded NAND flash memory products
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
ON Semiconductor, Hexius Semiconductor expand scope of analog functionality for next gen mixed signal ASICs

MEMS ARTICLES

HID Global predicts top trends for 2017 in the identity technology industry
STMicroelectronics incorporates CWS’ SiPEX in the RF PDK H9 SOI FEM
Researchers create practical and versatile microscopic optomechanical device
Microsemi honored as M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards

LEDS ARTICLES

Wolfspeed introduces new SiC MOSFET for EV drive trains
Miniscule amounts of impurities in vacuum greatly affecting OLED lifetime
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH announces new CEO

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
MagnaChip selected as "2016 Best Supplier" by LG Display
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...
Novel Wafer Analyzer for up to 300mm wafer using high speed Raman Imaging Technology
08/08/2016Nanophoton introduces RAMANdrive - a new Wafer Analyzer - for a wide range of applications at semiconductor market a...