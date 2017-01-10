Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B

The pure-play foundry market is forecast to play an increasingly stronger role in the worldwide IC market during the next five years, according to IC Insights’ new 2017 McClean Report, which becomes available later this month.  The 20th anniversary edition of The McClean Report forecasts that the 2016-2021 pure-play IC foundry market will increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%; growing from $50.0 billion in 2016 to $72.1 billion in 2021.

IC foundries have two main customers—fabless IC companies (e.g., Qualcomm, Nvidia, Xilinx, AMD, etc.) and IDMs (e.g., ON, ST, TI, Toshiba, etc.).  The success of fabless IC companies as well as the movement to more outsourcing by existing IDMs has fueled strong growth in IC foundry sales since 1998.  Moreover, an increasing number of mid-size companies are ditching their fabs in favor of the fabless business model.  A few examples include Fujitsu, IDT, LSI Corp. (now part of Avago), Avago (now Broadcom Ltd.), and AMD, which have all become fabless IC suppliers over the past few years.

Figure 1 shows the ranking of the top 10 pure-play foundries in 2016.  In 2016, the “Big 4” pure-play foundries (i.e., TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, and SMIC) held an imposing 85% share of the total worldwide pure-play IC foundry market.  As shown, TSMC held a 59% marketshare in 2016, the same as in 2015, and its sales increased by $2.9 billion last year, more than double the $1.4 billion increase it logged in 2015.  GlobalFoundries, UMC, and SMIC’s combined share was 26% in 2016, the same as in 2015.

The three top-10 pure-play foundry companies that displayed the highest growth rates in 2016 were X Fab (54%), which specializes in analog, mixed-signal, and high-voltage devices and acquired pure-play foundry Altis in 3Q16 to move into the top 10 for the first time, China-based SMIC (31%), and analog and mixed-signal specialist foundry TowerJazz (30%).  In contrast to X-Fab’s 2016 growth spurt, TowerJazz and SMIC have been on a very strong growth curve over the past few years.  TowerJazz went from $505 million in sales in 2013 to $1,249 million in 2016 (a 35% CAGR) while SMIC more than doubled its revenue from 2011 ($1,220 million) to 2016 ($2,921 million) and registered a 19% CAGR over this five-year period.

Seven of the top 10 pure-play foundries listed in Figure 1 are based in the Asia-Pacific region.  Europe-headquartered specialty foundry X-Fab, Israel-based TowerJazz, and U.S.-headquartered GlobalFoundries are the only non-Asia-Pacific companies in the top 10 group.

Figure 1

Figure 1

Further trends and analysis relating to the IC market are covered in the 400-plus page 2017 edition of The McClean Report.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year
Gartner forecasts flat worldwide device shipments until 2018
Process Watch: Hitback analysis improves defect visibility
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
Toshiba expands lineup of industrial-grade e-MMC embedded NAND flash memory products
Technavio releases market research report and forecast on gallium arsenide components
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 2.9% in 2017
Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 2.9% in 2017
Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Toshiba expands lineup of industrial-grade e-MMC embedded NAND flash memory products
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
ON Semiconductor, Hexius Semiconductor expand scope of analog functionality for next gen mixed signal ASICs

MEMS ARTICLES

HID Global predicts top trends for 2017 in the identity technology industry
STMicroelectronics incorporates CWS’ SiPEX in the RF PDK H9 SOI FEM
Researchers create practical and versatile microscopic optomechanical device
Microsemi honored as M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards

LEDS ARTICLES

Wolfspeed introduces new SiC MOSFET for EV drive trains
Miniscule amounts of impurities in vacuum greatly affecting OLED lifetime
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH announces new CEO

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
MagnaChip selected as "2016 Best Supplier" by LG Display
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...
Novel Wafer Analyzer for up to 300mm wafer using high speed Raman Imaging Technology
08/08/2016Nanophoton introduces RAMANdrive - a new Wafer Analyzer - for a wide range of applications at semiconductor market a...