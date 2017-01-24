Research and Markets releases new report on semiconductor epitaxy wafer manufacturing market

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) Wafer Manufacturing Market: By Application (IDMs, Memory manufacturers, and Foundries) & By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)-Forecast (2016-2022)” report to their offering.

Epitaxy is the process of deposition of a crystalline layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate or surface. Globally, development of efficient and advanced technology, rising demand for electronic devices including laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, smartphones, flourishing electronics and semiconductor industry, and advantageous properties of semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer are the prime growth drivers of the semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the semiconductor ‘Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing market, followed by North America. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly increasing demand for semiconductor devices like logic, analog, opto, and sensor devices, rise in industrial sector, and presence of several semiconductor foundries, such as Samsung and TSMC in developing nations such as China, and India in this region. Among all the applications, foundries segment has the highest market share in the semiconductor ‘Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing market due to a spur in consumption of laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, smartphones.

In addition, emergence of memory devices like 3D NAND and DRAM, increase in adoption of semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing for application in new industrial verticals, and emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for the semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing market. However, higher initial cost of manufacturing, complex government approval processes, and higher cost of semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer as compared to conventional mineral oils are the key restraints for the semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing market.

This report identifies the semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing market size for the years 2014-2016, and forecast of the same till the year 2022. It also highlights the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, and other key aspects with respect to the semiconductor Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing market.

This report identifies all the major companies operating in the semiconductor ‘Epi’ (Epitaxy) wafer manufacturing market. Some of the major companies’ profiles in detail are as follows:

Applied Materials

Tokyo Electron

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

Canon Anelva Corporation

Sillicon Valley Microelectronics