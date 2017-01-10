STATS ChipPAC recognized for patent innovations for the seventh consecutive year by IEEE

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., a provider of advanced semiconductor packaging and test services, announced today that it has been ranked among the world’s top 10 semiconductor equipment manufacturing companies in the 2016 Patent Power Scorecards published by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world’s largest professional association for the advancement of technology. This is the seventh consecutive year that STATS ChipPAC has been recognized in the annual scorecards.

The 2016 Patent Power Scorecards are based on objective, quantitative benchmarking of U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records by 1790 Analytics, an Intellectual Property (IP) evaluation firm. The patent portfolios of more than 6,500 leading commercial enterprises, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies worldwide were reviewed through the end of 2015. The scorecards rate the most valuable IP portfolios based on several factors including the size of an organization’s patent portfolio, quality, impact, originality and general applicability.

STATS ChipPAC was ranked eighth in the Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing scorecard, the highest ranking received by an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) provider for the year. As of the end of 2015, STATS ChipPAC had been granted more than 1,500 patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). STATS ChipPAC has been the leading U.S. patent holder among OSAT providers worldwide since 2011 and has built up a patent portfolio in which advanced or future technologies comprise more than 65% of its IP, significantly higher than other OSATs in the industry.

“Year after year we have continued to focus on technology innovation and prioritized our investments in key areas such as wafer level packaging, flip chip interconnection, System-in-Package (SiP), 2.5D and 3D integration. By driving technology development in these areas, we are able to provide innovative integration solutions that enable our customers to differentiate their products in the marketplace,” said Shim Il Kwon, Chief Technology Officer, STATS ChipPAC. “With the combined strength of the JCET Group, we offer our customers an IP portfolio that is unmatched in the OSAT industry.”