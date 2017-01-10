Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck

The terms of the deal, which is not material to Synopsys financials, have not been disclosed.

The addition of Fortran to the growing list of languages and frameworks supported by Coverity aligns with Synopsys’ overarching strategy to extend its best of breed software testing solutions to a broader audience, from organizations developing web and mobile applications to software embedded in critical infrastructure and safety-critical systems. Coverity also supports analysis of software written in C/C++, Objective-C, C#, Java, JavaScript, PHP, Python, Ruby, node.js, and Android.

“Synopsys is committed to expanding its Software Integrity Platform to improve the security and quality of business-, mission- and safety-critical software,” said Andreas Kuehlmann, senior vice president and general manager of Synopsys’ Software Integrity Group. “The acquisition of Forcheck technology provides Synopsys with unique capabilities and extends the utility of the Software Integrity Platform for organizations developing and maintaining critical infrastructure systems written in Fortan.”

Through its Software Integrity Platform, Synopsys provides advanced solutions for improving the security and quality of software. This comprehensive platform of automated analysis and testing technologies integrates seamlessly into the software development process and enables organizations to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, quality defects and compliance issues early in the software development lifecycle, as well as to gain security assurance with and visibility into their software supply chain.