Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq:  SNPS) today announced it has completed its acquisition of certain assets of Forcheck b.v., a privately held software company based in the Netherlands that provides a static analysis tool for detecting coding defects and anomalies in Fortran applications. This acquisition provides Synopsys with additional static analysis technology to extend the capabilities of its Software Integrity Platform and create new business opportunities.

Forcheck technology will be integrated into Synopsys’ Coverity® static analysis solution to provide support for software written in the Fortran programming language, which is a popular choice for numerically intensive scientific and engineering applications in industries such as oil and gas, military, defense and aerospace.

The terms of the deal, which is not material to Synopsys financials, have not been disclosed.

The addition of Fortran to the growing list of languages and frameworks supported by Coverity aligns with Synopsys’ overarching strategy to extend its best of breed software testing solutions to a broader audience, from organizations developing web and mobile applications to software embedded in critical infrastructure and safety-critical systems. Coverity also supports analysis of software written in C/C++, Objective-C, C#, Java, JavaScript, PHP, Python, Ruby, node.js, and Android.

“Synopsys is committed to expanding its Software Integrity Platform to improve the security and quality of business-, mission- and safety-critical software,” said Andreas Kuehlmann, senior vice president and general manager of Synopsys’ Software Integrity Group. “The acquisition of Forcheck technology provides Synopsys with unique capabilities and extends the utility of the Software Integrity Platform for organizations developing and maintaining critical infrastructure systems written in Fortan.”

Through its Software Integrity Platform, Synopsys provides advanced solutions for improving the security and quality of software. This comprehensive platform of automated analysis and testing technologies integrates seamlessly into the software development process and enables organizations to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, quality defects and compliance issues early in the software development lifecycle, as well as to gain security assurance with and visibility into their software supply chain.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year
Gartner forecasts flat worldwide device shipments until 2018
Process Watch: Hitback analysis improves defect visibility
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
Toshiba expands lineup of industrial-grade e-MMC embedded NAND flash memory products
Technavio releases market research report and forecast on gallium arsenide components
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 2.9% in 2017
Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 2.9% in 2017
Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Toshiba expands lineup of industrial-grade e-MMC embedded NAND flash memory products
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021
ON Semiconductor, Hexius Semiconductor expand scope of analog functionality for next gen mixed signal ASICs

MEMS ARTICLES

HID Global predicts top trends for 2017 in the identity technology industry
STMicroelectronics incorporates CWS’ SiPEX in the RF PDK H9 SOI FEM
Researchers create practical and versatile microscopic optomechanical device
Microsemi honored as M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards

LEDS ARTICLES

Wolfspeed introduces new SiC MOSFET for EV drive trains
Miniscule amounts of impurities in vacuum greatly affecting OLED lifetime
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH announces new CEO

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics
MagnaChip selected as "2016 Best Supplier" by LG Display
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...
Novel Wafer Analyzer for up to 300mm wafer using high speed Raman Imaging Technology
08/08/2016Nanophoton introduces RAMANdrive - a new Wafer Analyzer - for a wide range of applications at semiconductor market a...