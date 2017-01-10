Synopsys extends Software Integrity Platform with acquisition of Forcheck

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it has completed its acquisition of certain assets of Forcheck b.v., a privately held software company based in the Netherlands that provides a static analysis tool for detecting coding defects and anomalies in Fortran applications. This acquisition provides Synopsys with additional static analysis technology to extend the capabilities of its Software Integrity Platform and create new business opportunities.
Forcheck technology will be integrated into Synopsys’ Coverity® static analysis solution to provide support for software written in the Fortran programming language, which is a popular choice for numerically intensive scientific and engineering applications in industries such as oil and gas, military, defense and aerospace.
The terms of the deal, which is not material to Synopsys financials, have not been disclosed.
The addition of Fortran to the growing list of languages and frameworks supported by Coverity aligns with Synopsys’ overarching strategy to extend its best of breed software testing solutions to a broader audience, from organizations developing web and mobile applications to software embedded in critical infrastructure and safety-critical systems. Coverity also supports analysis of software written in C/C++, Objective-C, C#, Java, JavaScript, PHP, Python, Ruby, node.js, and Android.
“Synopsys is committed to expanding its Software Integrity Platform to improve the security and quality of business-, mission- and safety-critical software,” said Andreas Kuehlmann, senior vice president and general manager of Synopsys’ Software Integrity Group. “The acquisition of Forcheck technology provides Synopsys with unique capabilities and extends the utility of the Software Integrity Platform for organizations developing and maintaining critical infrastructure systems written in Fortan.”
Through its Software Integrity Platform, Synopsys provides advanced solutions for improving the security and quality of software. This comprehensive platform of automated analysis and testing technologies integrates seamlessly into the software development process and enables organizations to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, quality defects and compliance issues early in the software development lifecycle, as well as to gain security assurance with and visibility into their software supply chain.