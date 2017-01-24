The world’s smallest reflector-type high brightness 3-color LED

ROHM has recently announced the availability of an ultra-compact reflector-type LED optimized for consumer devices such as matrix light sources for gaming and wearables that demand increased miniaturization.

The MSL0402RGBU reflector-type 3-color LED leverages miniaturization technology cultivated over many years to achieve the smallest size in the industry (1.8mmx1.6mm). This enables high-density mounting and provides excellent color mixing characteristics, ensuring support for high resolution LED matrices.

In order to turn on matrix light sources it is necessary to take measures against ESD. Unlike conventional solutions that utilize a Zener diode, the MSL0402RGBU adopts an element with high ESD resistance. This makes it possible to superior ESD protection without a Zener diode and prevent light emission of unnecessary blocks in matrix circuits, resulting in clearer display.

In recent years, LEDs capable of representing the full color range are expected to be widely adopted in a variety of fields, including digital signage requiring improved design flexibility. At the same time, as applications become smaller and more sophisticated the need for greater expressiveness grows, along with increased miniaturization and long-term reliability. Up to now, ROHM offers ultra-compact molded type LEDs (PICOLED), high brightness reflector types (MSL series), and compact high brightness 3-color LEDs with excellent color mixing, but to meet market demands ROHM developed the industry’s smallest high brightness reflector-type RGB LEDs (MSL0402RGBU).