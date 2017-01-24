The world’s smallest reflector-type high brightness 3-color LED

ROHM has recently announced the availability of an ultra-compact reflector-type LED optimized for consumer devices such as matrix light sources for gaming and wearables that demand increased miniaturization.

The MSL0402RGBU reflector-type 3-color LED leverages miniaturization technology cultivated over many years to achieve the smallest size in the industry (1.8mmx1.6mm). This enables high-density mounting and provides excellent color mixing characteristics, ensuring support for high resolution LED matrices.

In order to turn on matrix light sources it is necessary to take measures against ESD. Unlike conventional solutions that utilize a Zener diode, the MSL0402RGBU adopts an element with high ESD resistance. This makes it possible to superior ESD protection without a Zener diode and prevent light emission of unnecessary blocks in matrix circuits, resulting in clearer display.

In recent years, LEDs capable of representing the full color range are expected to be widely adopted in a variety of fields, including digital signage requiring improved design flexibility. At the same time, as applications become smaller and more sophisticated the need for greater expressiveness grows, along with increased miniaturization and long-term reliability. Up to now, ROHM offers ultra-compact molded type LEDs (PICOLED), high brightness reflector types (MSL series), and compact high brightness 3-color LEDs with excellent color mixing, but to meet market demands ROHM developed the industry’s smallest high brightness reflector-type RGB LEDs (MSL0402RGBU).

rohm led

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking
Fire, rain, and M&A 
SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

The world's smallest reflector-type high brightness 3-color LED
CVD announces expansion plans for Tantaline in US
The world's first heat-driven transistor
FlexTech announces contract for battery development with ITN Energy Systems
China's role in supply chains continues to grow

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

CVD announces expansion plans for Tantaline in US
The world's first heat-driven transistor
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Research and Markets releases new report on semiconductor epitaxy wafer manufacturing market

PACKAGING ARTICLES

FlexTech announces contract for battery development with ITN Energy Systems
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Research and Markets releases new report on semiconductor epitaxy wafer manufacturing market
Axcelis announces multiple orders for 'Purion H' from  memory chipmakers in Asia Pacific

MEMS ARTICLES

The world's first heat-driven transistor
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Sequans opens R&D facility in Sophia Antipolis, France
Understanding breakups

LEDS ARTICLES

The world's smallest reflector-type high brightness 3-color LED
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
As larger TVs gain popularity, TV panel area demand to grow 8% in 2017
Large area displays market to witness growth owing to the high investments in OLED displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...