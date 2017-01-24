Top 3 trends impacting the global field-programmable gate array market through 2021

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on semiconductor equipment sector says, “The global FPGA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing growth due to increased adoption in flourishing end-user segments such as telecommunications and consumer electronics. Demand for optimization in big data analytics is also leading to increased use of FPGAs in networking and storage applications.”

The top three emerging trends driving the global FPGA market according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts are:

  • Increased proliferation of IoT
  • Automation in automobiles
  • Increasing number of embedded processors in FPGA design

Increased proliferation of IoT

IoT is the latest trend in the global technology arena. IoT connects all essential home devices to the internet. This includes car, TV, laptop, coffee maker, automated door locks, GPS-enabled pet trackers, wearable devices, and mobile phones, forming a network of connected devices.

IoT comprises a staggering list of applications ranging from smart consumer electronics to wearables and automobiles. Designers must tackle significant implementation challenges, to deal with interfaces that are incompatible to IoT configuration, and create future systems that can accommodate billions of more devices and their performance requirements and processes. An FPGA-based design approach will assist in addressing these challenges due to their key ability of reprogrammability and low power consumption.

Automation in automobiles

Leading manufacturers such as Toyota, Audi, and Mercedes have invested considerable resources dedicated to R&D of automobile automation. Next-generation automobiles are expected to include speech recognition and video and image compatibilities, to provide optimal driving experience.

FPGAs allow multi-threading, which enables them to perform different functions in parallel. For instance, in Park Assist app, pictures are captured by cameras and are sent to a data fusion module. The data fusion module processes the image to display the corners of a car on the screen.

“Image processing functions such as image warping, analytics and object classification, and high dynamic range could be implemented on one chip using an FPGA due to its multi-threading feature. This allows fast booting of videos, enabling FPGAs to be widely used for surround-view camera systems and night vision systems in automobiles,” says Sunil.

Increasing number of embedded processors in FPGA design

Since 2012, the global FPGA market is witnessing an increase in the number of embedded processors in FPGA designs, to support growing demand for multiple function capability of FPGAs. This demand is further driven by emerging technologies such as IoT and new age smart devices such as wearables and their demanding processor requirements. FPGA modules can reduce power consumption and at the same time, improve on performance to deliver optimum output in reduced time.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking
Fire, rain, and M&A 
SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Top 3 trends impacting the global field-programmable gate array market through 2021
New 'needle-pulse' beam pattern packs a punch
MACOM successfully completes acquisition of AppliedMicro
Do not go where the path may lead
Global semiconductor chip packaging market dominated by 3DIC through-silicon via stacks packaging technique

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

New 'needle-pulse' beam pattern packs a punch
MACOM successfully completes acquisition of AppliedMicro
Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Top 3 trends impacting the global field-programmable gate array market through 2021
Do not go where the path may lead
Global semiconductor chip packaging market dominated by 3DIC through-silicon via stacks packaging technique
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook

MEMS ARTICLES

Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
ams announces completion of transaction to acquire Heptagon
ISS Europe 2017: European innovation leadership

LEDS ARTICLES

Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
ISS Europe 2017: European innovation leadership
Imec introduces new snapshot multispectral image sensor that combines color and near-infrared imaging

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
As larger TVs gain popularity, TV panel area demand to grow 8% in 2017
Large area displays market to witness growth owing to the high investments in OLED displays
NUS researchers achieve major breakthrough in flexible electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...