Toshiba expands lineup of industrial-grade e-MMC embedded NAND flash memory products

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) this week announced the launch of its JEDEC e–MMCTM Version 5.1-compliant embedded NAND flash memory products that feature an enhanced operational temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. The new parts integrate NAND chips fabricated with 15nm process technology and are well suited to industrial applications including PLC and CoMs, as well as factory automation equipment. The new lineup includes densities of 8 gigabyte (GB), 16GB, 32GB and 64GB.

The number of consumer and industrial applications that utilize e–MMC for high-density, low power embedded memory continues to grow. As a result, the variety of e-MMC solutions needed to address these diverse requirements has expanded, as has the need for products with extended temperature ranges. Toshiba is meeting the demand for high temperature solutions by adding to its lineup of high-performance, high-density e–MMC products.

As with Toshiba’s existing e-MMC lineup, the new products integrate NAND chips with a controller to manage basic control functions for NAND applications in a single package. By supporting operational temperatures of +105°C, the new e-MMC devices give developers a mass storage solution for industrial applications in high temperature environments.