Vesper and DSP Group demo near-zero-power voice-activation for battery-powered devices at CES 2017

Vesper, developer of the world’s most advanced acoustic sensors, DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), a global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, and Sensory, Inc., the leader in voice interface and keyword-detect algorithms, will demonstrate a turnkey development platform that boasts the lowest overall power consumption for far-field always-listening voice interfaces. This platform is the first to achieve overall power consumption low enough to enable battery-powered always-listening far-field systems.

“Today consumers who want to turn on their battery-powered smart speakers, TV remotes, smart home systems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices have to push a button to wake their device from sleep. This limits consumers’ ability to interact seamlessly and naturally with their devices, leaving them tethered to touch,” said Matt Crowley, CEO, Vesper. “The Vesper-DSP Group-Sensory development platform offers an alternative technology based on the fundamentally different physics of piezoelectric materials that wakes devices from sleep, while sipping mere microwatts of power. Due to the rugged nature of piezoelectric microphones, this platform is also ideal for systems that need to survive outdoors or in harsh environments.”

Crowley added, “The Vesper-DSP Group-Sensory wake-on-sound platform consumes 5x less power than existing approaches, potentially allowing products to run for years rather than months without battery replacement.”

The new development platform – which the companies will demonstrate at CES 2017 for the first time — integrates Vesper’s VM1010 wake-on-sound piezoelectric MEMS microphone with DSP Group’s DBMD4, an ultra-low-power, always-on voice and audio processor based on Sensory’s Truly Handsfree™ voice control embedded algorithms. The platform gives developers the ability to initiate voice processing through Sensory’s wake-up word technology, which ensures that only a specific trigger word activates the device.

“Our development platform enables and dramatically accelerates time to market for far-field voice-controlled battery-powered consumer electronics,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO, DSP Group. “It gives OEMs and integrators a fully integrated solution for consumer electronics that actively listen and sense both voice activity and commands while in near-zero-power mode, alleviating battery strain, improving device usability, and extending battery life.”

“Voice-activated battery-powered consumer electronics, such as smart speakers and TV remotes, are proliferating,” said Todd Mozer, CEO, Sensory, Inc. “The Vesper-DSP Group-Sensory development platform — which features the same Sensory TrulyHandsfree voice activation algorithms that have already shipped in over 1 billion devices — is a major advancement in speeding the design-to-deployment cycle of keyword-activated battery-powered electronics.”

Vesper, DSP Group and Sensory will demonstrate their new development platform from January 5-8, 2017 during CES 2017.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year
Gartner forecasts flat worldwide device shipments until 2018
Process Watch: Hitback analysis improves defect visibility
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays
Total memory market forecast to increase 10% in 2017
62 new facilities start operation 2017 and beyond

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

MagnaChip selected as "2016 Best Supplier" by LG Display
Microsemi honored as M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards
Versum Materials reaches milestone with installation of 200th CHEMGUARD Gen. III refill system
imec collaborates with City of Antwerp and Flanders to establish Smart City Living Lab
Telecommunications light amplifier could strengthen integrity of transmitted data

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Versum Materials reaches milestone with installation of 200th CHEMGUARD Gen. III refill system
2017 Symposia on VLSI Technology & Circuits opens online submission for papers
Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year
Imec and Besi demonstrate long-term reliability of Ni-Cu-Ag plated solar modules

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Telecommunications light amplifier could strengthen integrity of transmitted data
2017 Symposia on VLSI Technology & Circuits opens online submission for papers
Global semiconductor sales up 7% year-to-year
Gartner forecasts flat worldwide device shipments until 2018

MEMS ARTICLES

Microsemi honored as M2M Network Equipment Technology Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards
imec collaborates with City of Antwerp and Flanders to establish Smart City Living Lab
Vesper and DSP Group demo near-zero-power voice-activation for battery-powered devices at CES 2017
Intel to acquire 15% ownership of HERE

LEDS ARTICLES

Miniscule amounts of impurities in vacuum greatly affecting OLED lifetime
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH announces new CEO
62 new facilities start operation 2017 and beyond

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

MagnaChip selected as "2016 Best Supplier" by LG Display
A year in review: Top 10 stories of 2016
Chinese panel makers top over 1M units in quarterly shipments for AMOLED smartphone displays
Advance in intense pulsed light sintering opens door to improved electronics manufacturing

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...
Novel Wafer Analyzer for up to 300mm wafer using high speed Raman Imaging Technology
08/08/2016Nanophoton introduces RAMANdrive - a new Wafer Analyzer - for a wide range of applications at semiconductor market a...