Wafer Handler Predictive Monitor and Equipment Verification, Excursion Detection, Defect Reduction & Tool Matching

Internet of Things

January 2017 - Date and time TBD / Sponsored by Epicor

The age of IoT is upon us, with the expectation that tens of billions of devices will be connected to the internet by 2020. This explosion of devices will make our lives simpler, yet create an array of new challenges and opportunities in the semiconductor industry. At the sensor level, very small, inexpensive, low power devices will be gathering data and communicating with one another and the “cloud.” On the other hand, this will mean huge amounts of small, often unstructured data (such as video) will rippling through the network and the infrastructure. The need to convert that data into “information” will require a massive investment in data centers and leading edge semiconductor technology.

