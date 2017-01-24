Wafer Handler Predictive Monitor and Equipment Verification, Excursion Detection, Defect Reduction & Tool Matching

Consistent equipment performance, avoiding unscheduled downtime, reducing defects and preventing excursions is key to reducing cost and improving die and line yield in semiconductor manufacturing. The fully automated InnerSense SmartWafer (SMW2) system addresses these key metrics. The SMW2 system is effectively being used as a predictive monitor for handler PM’s, a leading indicator for mechanical defects and can detect, predict and prevent most mechanical related excursions, including wafer damage that can lead to subsequent wafer breakage. The SMW2 system can further improve tool availability by improving post PM recovery and tool matching.
