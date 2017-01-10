Wolfspeed introduces new SiC MOSFET for EV drive trains

Wolfspeed, a Cree Company and a developer of silicon carbide (SiC) power products, has introduced a 900V, 10mΩ MOSFET rated for 196 A of continuous drain current at a case temperature of 25̊̊ C. This device enables the reduction of EV drive-train inverter losses by 78 percent based on EPA combined city/highway mileage standards. This efficiency improvement offers designers new options in terms of range, battery usage and vehicle design.

Recently Wolfspeed supplied Ford Motor Company―in a collaboration with the U.S. DoE―with a full-SiC, 400A power module designed around the 900V, 10mΩ chip. The module, designed and produced by Wolfspeed, contains four MOSFETs connected in parallel to achieved a remarkable 2.5mΩ Rds(on). Wolfspeed engineers have since demonstrated the capability to use these chips to create an 800A, 1.25mΩ module.

“With the commercial release of the 900V 10mΩ device, electric vehicles can now reap the benefits of SiC in all aspects of their power conversion,” said John Palmour, CTO of Wolfspeed. “With the continued expansion of our Gen3 MOSFET portfolio in new package options, our devices can now support significant efficiency improvements in onboard chargers, offboard chargers, and now EV drive trains.”

Commercially qualified and rated for a maximum operating temperature of 175˚C, Wolfspeed’s new chip offers high-reliability in harsh environments, like those found in vehicle drive-trains.

Device Information

The new 900V, 10mΩ MOSFET is available in bare die, is listed as part number CPM3-0900-0010A, and is currently available for purchase from SemiDice. Wolfspeed expects to release the associated discrete device in a 4L-TO247 package (C3M0010090K) in the coming weeks. This package has a Kelvin-source connection that allows engineers to create designs that maximize the benefits of SiC’s superior speed and efficiency.

For more complete technical information about Wolfspeed’s new 900V, 10mΩ MOSFET, access its part page here.

