3D and 2.5D IC packaging market expected to be worth $170B by 2022

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by Application (Logic, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, LED, Power), Packaging Technology (3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging, 3D TSV, 2.5D), End-User Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″ report to their offering.

The market is expected to be worth USD 170.46 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 38.30% between 2016 and 2022.

The drivers for this market are the increasing need for advanced architecture in electronic products, rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and growing market for tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices. The main restraint for this market is created by the thermal issues caused by higher levels of integration.

The 3D TSV market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market for 3D TSV include highest interconnect density and greater space efficiencies in 3D TSV compared to all other types of advanced packaging such as 3D WLCSP and 2.5 D.

The demand for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packages in logic is growing because of the high product availability. An increasing number of manufacturers in this market offer innovative products with advanced packaging. For instance, Intel Corp. (U.S.) is driving the market for advanced packaging in field programmable gate arrays (FPGA). Global companies started introducing 3D logic ICs in different programmable logics to ensure operational efficiency with added convenience and increased productivity.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because there is a high demand for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging technology from the growing consumer electronics sector in this region, particularly for smartphones and tablets. The presence of major 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging manufacturers and suppliers in this region helps to decrease the time to market for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging products. This makes the integration of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging technology in the APAC region much easier.