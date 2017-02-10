AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017

The flat-panel display (FPD) industry is in the midst of a historic wave of building new factories to manufacture active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) displays. This will drive $9.5 billion worth of AMOLED-specific production equipment purchases in 2017, according to IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

amoled equipment

According to the IHS Markit Display Supply Demand & Equipment Tracker, the equipment used for producing TFT backplanes will account for 47 percent of the total market in 2017, worth $4.4 billion in revenues. Organic light-emitting layer deposition and encapsulation tools will generate record revenues of $2.2 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, this year.

“A variety of approaches can be used to deposit OLED materials. However, fine metal mask (FMM) evaporation tools, used for high-resolution mobile display production, account for the majority of the deposition equipment revenue in the current wave of new factory construction,” said Charles Annis, senior director at IHS Markit.

Evaporation machines are technically highly complicated, consisting of multiple cluster vacuum tools linked by robots. Each tool consists of evaporation sources and mask-docking capabilities, and requires substantial pumping systems. The tools are typically very large and can exceed 100 meters in length at a high-volume production factory. This subsequently requires significant capital outlays.

“The market for high-performance AMOLED deposition equipment is dominated by Canon Tokki, which accounted for over half of the market in 2016,” Annis said. “At least five other evaporation makers are rushing to take advantage of the explosive market opportunity. However, with strong panel maker interest in Canon Tokki’s unrivaled mass production experience, we expect the company to make further market share gains in 2017.”

AMOLEDs also require high-performance encapsulation to prevent sensitive organic light-emitting materials from environmental degradation. Encapsulation barriers are typically fabricated from metal, glass or stacks of thin films. However, a substantial share of the new AMOLED factories now under construction will target production of plastic, flexible displays, which rely on cost intensive, multi-layer thin film encapsulation (TFE).

“Flexible AMOLED makers have done an incredible job simplifying their TFE structures over the past several years. Even so, the productivity of depositing high-quality inorganic films and printing organic layers all in a closed environment remains a complicated challenge,” Annis said. “The requirement of a large number of deposition chambers and auxiliary tools make TFE lines one of the largest segments of the AMOLED equipment market.”

With an estimated $23 billion of expenditures on AMOLED production equipment between 2016 and 2018, equipment makers, particularly those offering deposition and encapsulation solutions, will be enjoying a historic sales opportunity.

The IHS Markit Display Supply Demand & Equipment Tracker covers metrics used to evaluate supply, demand and capital spending for all major FPD technologies and applications.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017

  1. Bill Marx

    Is this because of LG licensing its OLED technology to other TV makers, or is it because of Apple using OLED displays in its next iPhone?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion
Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Samsung and Apple continued to lead as top global semiconductor customers in 2016
China's role in supply chains continues to grow

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Applied Materials CTO Dr. Om Nalamasu elected to National Academy of Engineering
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
A new sensitive and stable self-powered photodetector
Grant Pierce named Chairman of the ESD Alliance Board of Directors

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Applied Materials CTO Dr. Om Nalamasu elected to National Academy of Engineering
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Grant Pierce named Chairman of the ESD Alliance Board of Directors
Toshiba starts construction of Fab 6 and memory R&D center at Yokkaichi, Japan

PACKAGING ARTICLES

GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Grant Pierce named Chairman of the ESD Alliance Board of Directors
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

MEMS ARTICLES

Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
imec, Holst, ROHM debut all digital phase-locked loop for IoT radios
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Qualcomm and TDK announce launch of joint venture

LEDS ARTICLES

Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Veeco enters into agreement to acquire Ultratech

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
UniPixel prepares for flexible display market
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...