Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased 3 percent in 2016 when compared to 2015 area shipments according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its year-end analysis of the silicon wafer industry, while worldwide silicon revenues increased by 1 percent in 2016 compared to 2015.

Silicon wafer area shipments in 2016 totaled 10,738 million square inches (MSI), up from the previous market high of 10,434 million square inches shipped during 2015. Revenues totaled $7.21 billion, one percent higher from the $7.15 billion posted in 2015. “Annual semiconductor silicon volume shipments reached record levels for the third year in a row,” said Chungwei (C.W.) Lee, chairman SEMI SMG and Corporate Development VP of GlobalWafers. “However, despite historical shipment highs, the same cannot be said about silicon revenue. The market remains well below pre-downturn levels.”

Annual Silicon* Industry Trends

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016
Area Shipments (MSI)

8,661

8,137

6,707

9,370

9,043

9,031

9,067

10,098

10,434

10,738
Revenues ($B)

12.1

11.4

6.7

9.7

9.9

8.7

7.5

7.6

7.2

7.2

*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin round disks are produced in various diameters (from one inch to 12 inches) and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices or “chips” are fabricated.

All data cited in this release is inclusive of polished silicon wafers, including virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped by the wafer manufacturers to the end-users.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Samsung and Apple continued to lead as top global semiconductor customers in 2016
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

NREL research pinpoints promise of polycrystalline perovskites
UniPixel prepares for flexible display market
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Nexperia emerges as dynamic new force in discretes, logic and MOSFETs
Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia
Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs
Kinetics Holding acquires U.S. semiconductor equipment company Wafab International
Marcel Pelgrom of NXP named recipient of prestigious IEEE Gustav Robert Kirchhoff Award

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Nexperia emerges as dynamic new force in discretes, logic and MOSFETs
New photorelay from Toshiba features industry's smallest package
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Veeco enters into agreement to acquire Ultratech

MEMS ARTICLES

imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Qualcomm and TDK announce launch of joint venture
Leti presents first-ever results in LED pixelization & record high-resolution for micro-displays at Photonics West
Highly sensitive gas sensors for volatile organic compound detection

LEDS ARTICLES

Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Veeco enters into agreement to acquire Ultratech
Leti presents first-ever results in LED pixelization & record high-resolution for micro-displays at Photonics West

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

UniPixel prepares for flexible display market
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
SEMI 2020: "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind"

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...