Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD

Picosun Oy, a provider of high quality Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology, announced a collaboration with Osram Opto Semiconductors and other partners to create a new generation of advanced LED lighting solutions.

In order to keep spearheading the global LED market, it is vital for the manufacturers to constantly improve the performance and lifetime of their products. Picosun’s ALD technology is already in production use at various LED manufacturing sites, yet there are still various novel applications where its full potential is just waiting to be taken to industrial use.

In the project FLINGO, Picosun joins forces with Osram Opto Semiconductors, who is also the coordinator of the project, and several European top universities and R&D organizations to realize the next generation high-brightness and high-durability LEDs. The ability of Picosun’s ALD technology to create superb quality thin films inside ultra-high aspect ratio structures, over high steps, and on other topologically challenging surface details is in key role in this development. The leading film quality and purity, and the fast, cost-efficient mass manufacturing in fully automated batch ALD tools are other key assets where Picosun’s ALD solutions will accelerate the market entrance of the new LED products.

“We are very pleased to have Picosun as our project partner in FLINGO. We have full trust in their excellent ALD know-how, and that combining this with the specific expertise of our other project partners will result in exciting new technologies and make this a successful project,” states Dr. David O’Brien, project coordinator of Osram Opto Semiconductors.

“LED industry is definitely one of our key market segments. This is why we are very happy to collaborate with Osram, one of the global LED leaders, and our other project partners to enable disruptive, high performance LED technology to strengthens Europe’s position in the front row of worldwide LED business,” continues Juhana Kostamo, Managing Director of Picosun.