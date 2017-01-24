Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD

Picosun Oy, a provider of high quality Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology, announced a collaboration with Osram Opto Semiconductors and other partners to create a new generation of advanced LED lighting solutions.

In order to keep spearheading the global LED market, it is vital for the manufacturers to constantly improve the performance and lifetime of their products. Picosun’s ALD technology is already in production use at various LED manufacturing sites, yet there are still various novel applications where its full potential is just waiting to be taken to industrial use.

In the project FLINGO, Picosun joins forces with Osram Opto Semiconductors, who is also the coordinator of the project, and several European top universities and R&D organizations to realize the next generation high-brightness and high-durability LEDs. The ability of Picosun’s ALD technology to create superb quality thin films inside ultra-high aspect ratio structures, over high steps, and on other topologically challenging surface details is in key role in this development. The leading film quality and purity, and the fast, cost-efficient mass manufacturing in fully automated batch ALD tools are other key assets where Picosun’s ALD solutions will accelerate the market entrance of the new LED products.

“We are very pleased to have Picosun as our project partner in FLINGO. We have full trust in their excellent ALD know-how, and that combining this with the specific expertise of our other project partners will result in exciting new technologies and make this a successful project,” states Dr. David O’Brien, project coordinator of Osram Opto Semiconductors.

“LED industry is definitely one of our key market segments. This is why we are very happy to collaborate with Osram, one of the global LED leaders, and our other project partners to enable disruptive, high performance LED technology to strengthens Europe’s position in the front row of worldwide LED business,” continues Juhana Kostamo, Managing Director of Picosun.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion
Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016
Samsung and Apple continued to lead as top global semiconductor customers in 2016
China's role in supply chains continues to grow

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Extending VCSEL wavelength coverage to the mid-infrared
Turning up the heat for perfect (nano)diamonds
Semtech adds ultra-low RDS(on) load switch family to FemtoSwitch platform
3D and 2.5D IC packaging market expected to be worth $170B by 2022
ON Semiconductor names 2016 Distribution Partner Award winners

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Extending VCSEL wavelength coverage to the mid-infrared
Semtech adds ultra-low RDS(on) load switch family to FemtoSwitch platform
ON Semiconductor names 2016 Distribution Partner Award winners
GlobalFoundries 12-inch wafer production line in Chengdu commences operation

PACKAGING ARTICLES

3D and 2.5D IC packaging market expected to be worth $170B by 2022
ON Semiconductor names 2016 Distribution Partner Award winners
GlobalFoundries 12-inch wafer production line in Chengdu commences operation
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans

MEMS ARTICLES

Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
imec, Holst, ROHM debut all digital phase-locked loop for IoT radios
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols
Qualcomm and TDK announce launch of joint venture

LEDS ARTICLES

Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia
Global semiconductor sales reach $339B in 2016

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
UniPixel prepares for flexible display market
imec debuts plastic NFC tag, compatible to ISO protocols

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...