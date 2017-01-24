Brooks Instrument names Mohamed Saleem as new Chief Technology Officer

Mohamed Saleem has joined Brooks Instrument as the company’s new chief technology officer (CTO), where he will oversee its California-based technology development center. Brooks Instrument is a provider of precision fluid measurement and control technology for the semiconductor, industrial and life science industries.

“We’re pleased to have Saleem as our new CTO,” said Vice President and General Manager, Sharon Szafranski. “He will play an integral role in establishing our technical vision, driving advanced technology development, and providing a strategic focus on new and disruptive technology and solutions.”

“Brooks Instrument has a long legacy in fluid measurement and control,” said Saleem. “I look forward to working with our engineering group and our leadership team and the technical community to enhance and develop new products for our key market segments and to grow into new markets.”

Saleem has more than 20 years of experience working with leading companies in the semiconductor industry. Most recently, he was vice president of engineering and business development at Fujikin of America, and a member of their board of directors.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the National Institute of Technology in India; a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Tufts University; and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from the University of Florida. In addition, Saleem is active in several SEMI industry technical groups and has published and co-authored numerous technical papers in semiconductor-related journals.

