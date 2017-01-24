ClassOne initiative aims to reduce CoO in ≤200mm copper plating

ClassOne Technology (www.classone.com), manufacturer of cost-efficient wet processing equipment for ≤200mm substrates, announced a new company-wide initiative to reduce costs of operation (CoO) in copper plating processes.

“From the beginning, our mission has been to bring more advanced and lower priced plating capabilities to all the emerging markets who work with smaller wafers,” said ClassOne Technology President, Kevin Witt. “Our Solstice systems are already the industry’s most affordable tools for ≤200mm plating. Now we want to enable economies on the cost of ownership side, as well — perhaps reducing those expenses by as much as 25 to 30%. And that’s our goal in this initiative.”

The company explained that it sees potential for shrinking Cu plating CoO by reducing chemical consumption, extending the life of consumables and equipment parts, increasing and optimizing throughput, and enhancing chamber performance, among other areas. Company representatives stated that they are working toward innovative ways to increase efficiencies, minimize waste, streamline operation and optimize performance in each of the copper plating processes.

“Copper plating is an extremely hot area of interest right now in a great many emerging markets,” said Witt. “That’s why ClassOne focuses serious attention on it. We want to continue to be the go-to guys for absolutely everything having to do with copper plating on smaller wafers.”

“And that’s why you’ll be seeing more new copper-related announcements coming from ClassOne in the coming weeks and months,” he added.

ClassOne Technology offers a selection of new wet processing tools specifically designed for users of 75mm to 200mm wafers. These include three different models of Solstice electroplating systems for production and development as well as the Trident families of Spin-Rinse-Dryers and Spray Solvent Tools. All are priced at less than half of what similarly configured systems from the larger manufacturers would cost — which is why the ClassOne lines are often described as delivering “Advanced Wet Processing for the Rest of Us.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Gigaphoton extends the lifetime of collector mirrors in EUV pilot light sources
STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers
LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
KLA-Tencor introduces new metrology systems for leading-edge integrated circuit device technologies
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Gigaphoton extends the lifetime of collector mirrors in EUV pilot light sources
KLA-Tencor introduces new metrology systems for leading-edge integrated circuit device technologies
Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
Microhotplates for a smart gas sensor

PACKAGING ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA sign DBI technology transfer and license agreement

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers
Microhotplates for a smart gas sensor
Improved polymer and new assembly method for ultra-conformable 'electronic tattoo' devices
Flemish government increases financial support of imec

LEDS ARTICLES

LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications
Seoul Semiconductor starts mass production of its patented filament LEDs
Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...