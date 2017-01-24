ClassOne initiative aims to reduce CoO in ≤200mm copper plating

ClassOne Technology (www.classone.com), manufacturer of cost-efficient wet processing equipment for ≤200mm substrates, announced a new company-wide initiative to reduce costs of operation (CoO) in copper plating processes.

“From the beginning, our mission has been to bring more advanced and lower priced plating capabilities to all the emerging markets who work with smaller wafers,” said ClassOne Technology President, Kevin Witt. “Our Solstice systems are already the industry’s most affordable tools for ≤200mm plating. Now we want to enable economies on the cost of ownership side, as well — perhaps reducing those expenses by as much as 25 to 30%. And that’s our goal in this initiative.”

The company explained that it sees potential for shrinking Cu plating CoO by reducing chemical consumption, extending the life of consumables and equipment parts, increasing and optimizing throughput, and enhancing chamber performance, among other areas. Company representatives stated that they are working toward innovative ways to increase efficiencies, minimize waste, streamline operation and optimize performance in each of the copper plating processes.

“Copper plating is an extremely hot area of interest right now in a great many emerging markets,” said Witt. “That’s why ClassOne focuses serious attention on it. We want to continue to be the go-to guys for absolutely everything having to do with copper plating on smaller wafers.”

“And that’s why you’ll be seeing more new copper-related announcements coming from ClassOne in the coming weeks and months,” he added.

ClassOne Technology offers a selection of new wet processing tools specifically designed for users of 75mm to 200mm wafers. These include three different models of Solstice electroplating systems for production and development as well as the Trident families of Spin-Rinse-Dryers and Spray Solvent Tools. All are priced at less than half of what similarly configured systems from the larger manufacturers would cost — which is why the ClassOne lines are often described as delivering “Advanced Wet Processing for the Rest of Us.”