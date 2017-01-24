Entegris announces higher-purity gas purification system platform with expanded manufacturing in Asia

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a developer in specialty chemicals and advanced materials handling solutions for the microelectronics industry, announced today it has introduced a new platform for advanced gas purification that improves wafer yields for semiconductor and LED applications. The new family of GateKeeper Gas Purification Systems (GPS) applies new purification media to provide best-in-class gas purity at a wide range of flow rates with a reduced equipment footprint. With expanded capacity in South Korea, Entegris now manufactures GateKeeper GPS systems in both North America and Asia.

“Our customers face unprecedented contamination control challenges to efficiently manufacture today’s increasingly complex leading-edge-devices. The new Gatekeeper GPS family of systems provide the advanced solutions required to maximize yield in these environments,” said Entegris Senior Vice President of Microcontamination Control, Clint Haris. “In conjunction with these new technology introductions, we continue our investments in our North America and Asia facilities to expand our global service and manufacturing capabilities.”

Semiconductor processes for advanced nodes, as well as LED manufacturing requirements, call for increased purity to remove defect-causing contaminants found in process gases. The GateKeeper GPS family of systems removes a variety of contaminants from gas streams down to the parts-per-trillion level and can be configured to a wide range of flow rates. Gases purified include CDA, N2, H2, H2 for EUV, Ar and NH3. Additionally, manufacturers are looking for tools that require significantly less sub-fab floor space. The reduced footprint allows customers to devote valuable sub-fab floor space to other tool needs or increase purification capacity with additional systems.

“We collaborated closely with our customers to identify purity requirements to meet their need to remove new contaminants and increased sensitivity to known contaminants,” said Director of Gas Purification Product Management, Jordan Ruple. “As a result, we are proud to be the first to offer this level of purity – in a variety of gases and flow rates – for systems of this size.”

The latest GateKeeper system will be on display during the SEMICON Korea trade show in Seoul, February 8-10, 2017.

