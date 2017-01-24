GE Ventures and Samsung Electro-Mechanics announce global microelectronics packaging patent agreement

GE Ventures and Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) announced today a multi-year, worldwide patent license agreement. With this partnership, SEMCO will license GE microelectronics packaging patent portfolio, covering the fabrication of substrates embedded with electronic circuits.

Developed by GE Global Research and Imbera Electronics Oy (now GE Embedded Electronics Oy) as part of a major GE focus in power electronics research over the last decade, the patent portfolio is of particular value for high performance communication and mobility products.

“GE is extremely pleased that SEMCO has recognized the significance of GE’s IP in this space,” says Lawrence Davis, Vice President and MicroElectronics Packaging Program Director at GE Ventures. “As the demand for increased power efficiency and higher performance in mobility products continues to expand, GE is positioned to be a strong partner for embedded electronics technology in the power and consumer electronics space.”

GE Ventures accelerates innovation and growth for partners by providing access to GE technologies through licensing and joint development partnerships. This advanced microelectronics packaging technology is being licensed to leading global manufacturing partners to provide advanced solutions to businesses worldwide.

GE Ventures and Samsung Electro-Mechanics announce global microelectronics packaging patent agreement
GE Ventures and Samsung Electro-Mechanics announce global microelectronics packaging patent agreement
