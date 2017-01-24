Imec presents patterning solutions for N5-equivalent metal layers

At the SPIE Advanced Lithography conference in San Jose, Calif. (USA), imec and its partners will present a patterning solution for a 42nm-pitch M1 layer and a 32nm-pitch M2 layer in logic design compatible with the foundry N5 requirements. The approach includes two scenarios for EUVL insertion that, when combined with an array of scaling boosters, serve as a basis of the industry requirements for power, performance, area and cost. Including proposals for design rules, masks, photoresists, etching, and metrology and an extensive process variation assessment, imec’s R&D has established the first comprehensive solution for EUVL enablement in high-volume manufacturing.

As an alternative to the cost-prohibitive and complex self-aligned quadruple patterning (SAQP) + immersion triple block patterning for the 32nm metal layer (M2), imec has developed two approaches that include exposure on ASML’s NXE:3300B EUV-scanner. The primary solution involves completing the SAQP with a single EUV blocking step, which offers a 20 percent wafer cost reduction over the full immersion approach. The alternate approach relies on EUV for a single patterning step, replacing both the SAQP and triple blocking steps.  This adds an additional cost reduction, but has more implementation challenges than the SAQP+EUV block solution. As pitch-only scaling becomes a burden in technology node transition, imec’s solutions have been complemented by co-optimizing the technology and the design libraries resulting in significantly lower area while lessening the burden in pitch-only scaling. This allows a full node definition with fixed wafer cost increase with more area reduction.

As part of the solution, imec and ASML created a 2D OPC full-chip model, which was then used to design and fabricate the EUVL block mask. Also for the etch process, solutions have been found that meet the requirements.  As for the mask pellicles, imec reports on work for 250W exposure membranes, investigating a promising group of materials based on carbon nanotubes (CNT).

Lastly, the SAQP and block structures have been characterized in detailed morphological studies, assessing pattern fidelity and variability. At a 32nm pitch, even minor process variations in EUVL may have significant impact on device performance. Such variations are due to overlay and critical dimension uniformity issues, in addition to EUVL-specific effects such as shadowing, M3D, flare and stochastic effects. Imec simulated and measured these effect on the wafers, demonstrating the suitability of the proposed solutions and identifying approaches to fine-tune processing computationally, e.g. further refining the OPC.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties
STMicroelectronics, DSP Group, and Sensory create keyword-smart microphone for voice-controlled devices
Dream Chip Technologies presents first 22nm FD-SOI silicon of new automotive driver assistance SoC
Imec presents patterning solutions for N5-equivalent metal layers
IoT to shake up manufacturing sector

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Imec presents patterning solutions for N5-equivalent metal layers
IoT to shake up manufacturing sector
Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors
NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Dream Chip Technologies presents first 22nm FD-SOI silicon of new automotive driver assistance SoC
New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI

MEMS ARTICLES

Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties
STMicroelectronics, DSP Group, and Sensory create keyword-smart microphone for voice-controlled devices
STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers
Microhotplates for a smart gas sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications
Seoul Semiconductor starts mass production of its patented filament LEDs
Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...