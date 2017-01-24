IoT to shake up manufacturing sector

The impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) will be on display at SEMICON Southeast Asia, 25-27 April at SPICE in Penang. The global exhibition and conference is organized by SEMI, the global non-profit association connecting the worldwide electronics manufacturing supply chain.  More than 70 industry speakers and 200 companies and 7,500 attendees will participate in SEMICON Southeast Asia. Creating new business opportunities and fostering stronger cross-regional engagement, SEMICON Southeast Asia features a tradeshow exhibition, networking events, market and technology seminars, and conferences.

With tens of billions of IoT devices forecasted to be connected to the internet by 2020, the IoT is changing how people work, play, and live.  The IoT connects devices to the internet and to each other − from mobile phones, washing machines, lamps, wearable devices through industrial applications on airplanes and oil rigs.  Alongside IoT ubiquity, the borders between real and digital worlds are blurring with technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) becoming part of our everyday lives.

The enabler for IoT and the new digital world is the vital electronic manufacturing supply chain.  SEMICON Southeast Asia will gather over 300 exhibitors, the leaders in manufacturing equipment and materials for semiconductors, MEMS, sensors, LEDs, and flexible hybrid electronics.  A special “World of IoT” Futura-X Showcase will highlight system innovations made from the devices of the exhibitors. System innovation exhibitors include:  HTC VIVE virtual reality gaming device; ADAWARP Teleporter for controlling a real-life robotic avatar; and the first Malaysia autonomous vehicle from REKA, an indigenous innovation on converting a traditional automotive to an autonomous vehicle.

According to Ng Kai Fai, president of SEMI Southeast Asia, the IoT has already seen a big shift in the interaction between humans and machines, and has brought about significant transformations in manufacturing. “At this year’s SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA), we feature a “World of IoT: Futura-X” showcase, which will feature cutting-edge applications that are fuelling new markets for electronics and connecting the world. Companies will showcase their innovations in an early preview of technologies set to change the manufacturing landscape and consumer demand. This new showcase is validation of the output of SEMICON Southeast Asia’s amazing electronics manufacturing equipment and materials exhibitors,” said Ng.

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017 is the region’s premier event for electronics innovation. With an expanding industry scope ranging from chip manufacturing to system-level integration, it highlights the market and technology trends driving investment and growth in all sectors across the region.  The event provides new business opportunities – by reaching buyers, engineers and key decision-makers in the Southeast Asia electronics industry, including buyers from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

  • Future Electronics Manufacturing Pavilion − showcasing companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services, printed circuit board, surface mount technology and electronic design automation sectors
  • Failure Analysis Pavilion − featuring solutions and suppliers focused on maximising throughput, improving yield and increasing reliability in microelectronics manufacturing

For more information on SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017, visit www.semiconsea.org.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties
STMicroelectronics, DSP Group, and Sensory create keyword-smart microphone for voice-controlled devices
Dream Chip Technologies presents first 22nm FD-SOI silicon of new automotive driver assistance SoC
Imec presents patterning solutions for N5-equivalent metal layers
IoT to shake up manufacturing sector

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Imec presents patterning solutions for N5-equivalent metal layers
IoT to shake up manufacturing sector
Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors
NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Dream Chip Technologies presents first 22nm FD-SOI silicon of new automotive driver assistance SoC
New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI

MEMS ARTICLES

Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties
STMicroelectronics, DSP Group, and Sensory create keyword-smart microphone for voice-controlled devices
STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers
Microhotplates for a smart gas sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications
Seoul Semiconductor starts mass production of its patented filament LEDs
Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...