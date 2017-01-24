Kinetics Holding acquires U.S. semiconductor equipment company Wafab International

Kinetics Holding GmbH, a full-service process and mechanical contractor for high-technology markets worldwide, announced today the acquisition of Wafab International Inc., a global supplier of wet processing stations and components. Wafab’s line of specialized chemical deposition tools and established customer base immediately expands Kinetics’ current product portfolio and overall turnkey offering to broaden its global reach and better serve its semiconductor and solar customers from R&D to volume manufacturing.

Combining the two entities strengthens Kinetics’ U.S. capabilities and pushes it further into the equipment market with a deeper solution-based offering. In addition to its process media distribution systems, Kinetics can now offer customers a complete solution with an emphasis on process-driven applications that move business from the sub-fab into the cleanroom, resulting in higher margins and closer involvement with the end-customer. At the same time, Wafab’s core wet bench business will benefit from an international sales organization that can introduce Wafab products to customers around the globe.

“There is obvious synergy between our two companies, both in technology and business,” said Peter Maris, Kinetics CEO. “We’ve realized a good working relationship since we first began our cooperation in 2015, and this deal supports our vision for global expansion and continued leadership in providing turnkey process systems and sustaining services. Together with Wafab’s domestic equipment manufacturing capability and strength in wet bench technology, Kinetics is well positioned to benefit from its relationships within the university and research lab markets. Inheriting a solid customer base in conjunction with our newly combined service offering opens the doors to even further market penetration.”

In conjunction, as part of its overall turnkey strategy, Kinetics also announced that it has combined its equipment, facility management and equipment engineering businesses, including the Wafab products, into one global operating entity. This allows the company to provide a fully integrated solution to customers who want to simplify their supplier base. The newly established Kinetics Solutions Group (KSG) will have responsibility for all sales, product management, equipment engineering, manufacturing, startup and commissioning and technology innovation.

Wafab’s facility in Livermore, Calif will serve as the main hub for the U.S. equipment and facility management businesses. Wafab excels in developing process technology in a high purity environment; a niche market served by only a few equipment suppliers. Its core products comprise primarily new and refurbished wet benches for processing chemicals and etching wafers.

“Wafab has prided itself on delivering excellence in high purity chemical deposition tools to the R&D and university markets for 20-plus years,” said Jorge Freitas, Wafab general manager. “We are excited to become part of the Kinetics family and look forward to the exposure and opportunities that being part of this global organization will provide.”

