New photorelay from Toshiba features industry’s smallest package

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) has added a new photorelay to its extensive lineup of photocouplers. Housed in the Toshiba-developed S-VSON4, the industry’s smallest package, the new TLP3406S is suited for use in automatic test equipment, measuring instruments, high-speed logic IC testers, high-speed memory testers, and probe cards.

Semiconductor testers and other applications are pushing photorelays to support higher temperatures in a smaller package size. Toshiba has answered the call with its new TLP3406S. The upper end of the TLP3406S’s operating range is 110°C (max.), which is up from 85°C (max.) in previous offerings. In spite of its small package size, the TLP3406S features a very small on-resistance and on/off switching of currents as high as 1.5A, enabling it to be used for switching applications in high-speed testers.

The use of Toshiba’s S-VSON4 package reduces the mounting area by approximately 22.5 percent when compared to larger VSON4 packages. This reduction in size will enable the development of smaller test boards, and can increase density by allowing for the inclusion of more photorelays on a board.