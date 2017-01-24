New window into the nanoworld

For the first time ever, scientists have captured images of terahertz electron dynamics of a semiconductor surface on the atomic scale. The successful experiment indicates a bright future for the new and quickly growing sub-field called terahertz scanning tunneling microscopy (THz-STM), pioneered by the University of Alberta in Canada. THz-STM allows researchers to image electron behaviour at extremely fast timescales and explore how that behaviour changes between different atoms.

“We can essentially zoom in to observe very fast processes with atomic precision and over super fast time scales,” says Vedran Jelic, PhD student at the University of Alberta and lead author on the new study. “THz-STM provides us with a new window into the nanoworld, allowing us to explore ultrafast processes on the atomic scale. We’re talking a picosecond, or a millionth millionth of a second. It’s something that’s never been done before.”

Jelic and his collaborators used their scanning tunneling microscope (STM) to capture images of silicon atoms by raster scanning a very sharp tip across the surface and recording the tip height as it follows the atomic corrugations of the surface. While the original STM can measure and manipulate single atoms–for which its creators earned a Nobel Prize in 1986–it does so using wired electronics and is ultimately limited in speed and thus time resolution.

Modern lasers produce very short light pulses that can measure a whole range of ultra-fast processes, but typically over length scales limited by the wavelength of light at hundreds of nanometers. Much effort has been expended to overcome the challenges of combining ultra-fast lasers with ultra-small microscopy. The University of Alberta scientists addressed these challenges by working in a unique terahertz frequency range of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows wireless implementation. Normally the STM needs an applied voltage in order to operate, but Jelic and his collaborators are able to drive their microscope using pulses of light instead. These pulses occur over really fast timescales, which means the microscope is able to see really fast events.

By incorporating the THz-STM into an ultrahigh vacuum chamber, free from any external contamination or vibration, they are able to accurately position their tip and maintain a perfectly clean surface while imaging ultrafast dynamics of atoms on surfaces. Their next step is to collaborate with fellow material scientists and image a variety of new surfaces on the nanoscale that may one day revolutionize the speed and efficiency of current technology, ranging from solar cells to computer processing.

“Terahertz scanning tunneling microscopy is opening the door to an unexplored regime in physics,” concludes Jelic, who is studying in the Ultrafast Nanotools Lab with University of Alberta professor Frank Hegmann, a world expert in ultra-fast terahertz science and nanophysics.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion
Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
Flemish government increases financial support of imec
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Brooks Instrument names Mohamed Saleem as new Chief Technology Officer

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Brooks Instrument names Mohamed Saleem as new Chief Technology Officer

PACKAGING ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA sign DBI technology transfer and license agreement

MEMS ARTICLES

Flemish government increases financial support of imec
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA sign DBI technology transfer and license agreement
Huge growth in cloud memory changes semiconductor supply chain

LEDS ARTICLES

Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications
Seoul Semiconductor starts mass production of its patented filament LEDs
Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...