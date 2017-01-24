NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars

Today, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), the world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductors, announced that it has joined the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC).

NXP has joined the Auto-ISAC organization to help develop best cybersecurity practices for the automotive industry. Auto-ISAC published the Automotive Cybersecurity Best Practices Executive Summary, which outlines Auto-ISAC’s development of informational guides that cover organizational and technical aspects of vehicle cybersecurity, including governance, risk management, security by design, threat detection and incident response. ISAC implements training and promotes collaboration with third parties. In the United States, 98 percent of vehicles on the road are represented by member companies in the Auto-ISAC.

“Cybersecurity for the automotive industry can only be addressed if carmakers, security experts, and government bodies join forces,” said Lars Reger, CTO of NXP Automotive. “NXP, as a market leader in cybersecurity technology for eGovernment and banking applications, will bring its deep know-how into this organization. Cars require four layers of protection; secure interfaces that connect the vehicle to the external world; secure gateways that provide domain isolation; secure networks that provide secure communication between control units (ECUs); and secure processing units that manage all the features of the connected car. NXP is the leader in these critical areas and looks forward to sharing its expertise and collaborating with our industry partners to shape a secure future for the automated car.”

Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers to establish a secure platform for sharing, tracking and analyzing intelligence about cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities around the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub that allows members to anonymously submit and receive information to help them more effectively counter cyber threats in real time.

The automobile industry recognizes that the autonomous driving ecosystem — that includes wireless technologies that enable communications, telematics, digital broadcast reception, and ADAS systems — introduces risks for potential attack by hackers.