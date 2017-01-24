NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars

Today, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), the world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductors, announced that it has joined the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC).

NXP has joined the Auto-ISAC organization to help develop best cybersecurity practices for the automotive industry. Auto-ISAC published the Automotive Cybersecurity Best Practices Executive Summary, which outlines Auto-ISAC’s development of informational guides that cover organizational and technical aspects of vehicle cybersecurity, including governance, risk management, security by design, threat detection and incident response. ISAC implements training and promotes collaboration with third parties. In the United States, 98 percent of vehicles on the road are represented by member companies in the Auto-ISAC.

“Cybersecurity for the automotive industry can only be addressed if carmakers, security experts, and government bodies join forces,” said Lars Reger, CTO of NXP Automotive. “NXP, as a market leader in cybersecurity technology for eGovernment and banking applications, will bring its deep know-how into this organization. Cars require four layers of protection; secure interfaces that connect the vehicle to the external world; secure gateways that provide domain isolation; secure networks that provide secure communication between control units (ECUs); and secure processing units that manage all the features of the connected car. NXP is the leader in these critical areas and looks forward to sharing its expertise and collaborating with our industry partners to shape a secure future for the automated car.”

Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers to establish a secure platform for sharing, tracking and analyzing intelligence about cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities around the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub that allows members to anonymously submit and receive information to help them more effectively counter cyber threats in real time.

The automobile industry recognizes that the autonomous driving ecosystem — that includes wireless technologies that enable communications, telematics, digital broadcast reception, and ADAS systems — introduces risks for potential attack by hackers.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Taiwan maintains largest share of global IC wafer fab capacity
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors
Researchers pave the way for ionotronic nanodevices
Versum Materials names Edward Shober as senior VP of Materials
NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars
Gigaphoton extends the lifetime of collector mirrors in EUV pilot light sources

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Semitrex changes name to Helix Semiconductors
NXP joins Auto-ISAC to collaborate on security challenges of connected cars
Gigaphoton extends the lifetime of collector mirrors in EUV pilot light sources
KLA-Tencor introduces new metrology systems for leading-edge integrated circuit device technologies

PACKAGING ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as president and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA sign DBI technology transfer and license agreement

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics works with Sigfox to extend plug-and-play IoT security to industrial and consumer device makers
Microhotplates for a smart gas sensor
Improved polymer and new assembly method for ultra-conformable 'electronic tattoo' devices
Flemish government increases financial support of imec

LEDS ARTICLES

LG Innotek unveils the world's first 70mW UV-C LED
Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications
Seoul Semiconductor starts mass production of its patented filament LEDs
Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...