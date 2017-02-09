Reliability Symposium coming to Silicon Valley

As the demand for smaller, faster, and more functional electronics continues to grow, so does the challenge of reliability. DfR Solutions, a leader in quality, reliability, and durability (QRD) solutions for the electronics industry, and Ops A La Carte, a professional reliability engineering firm, today announced that they have joined forces to host a free symposium on design reliability for the electronics industry. The Silicon Valley Reliability Symposium will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at the Biltmore Hotel and Suites in Santa Clara, CA from 8:00 AM until noon. Attendees will hear from leading reliability experts on product design and testing topics that can improve performance, productivity, and profit, not to mention customer satisfaction.

DfR Solutions is the creator of Sherlock Automated Design Analysis software, an innovative design reliability analysis tool that streamlines new product development by providing greater insights earlier, eliminating test failures due to design flaws, and accelerating product qualification. Ops A La Carte offers end-to-end reliability solutions that help companies around the world meet their product reliability goals. Together, their insightful presentations will empower the design of better, more reliable products in Internet of Things (IoT), Wearables, Consumer, and other innovative markets.

“In today’s competitive marketplace, you can’t afford to deliver an unreliable product,” said DfR Solutions CEO Craig Hillman. “We’re excited to show electronics developers how to use Reliability Physics to decrease product development time and increase product integrity and profitability.”

According to Jay Muns, Owner & Managing Director at Ops A La Carte, “Product reliability is a critical part of the product development process.  The ROI is confirmed again and again by assigning resources up front in the design of a reliable product.”  “Our goal with this symposium is to demonstrate how sound reliability design practices, from conception to product introduction, have a dramatic effect on decreasing the costs associated with warranty, customer service, and customer satisfaction/retention,” stated Muns.

Scheduled symposium topics and speakers include:

Physics of Failure Based Reliability Simulation
Dr. Gil Sharon, Senior Application Engineer
DfR Solutions

Design for Reliability
Fred Schenkelberg, Senior Reliability/Quality Consultant
Ops A La Carte

Test Plan Development
Dr. Craig Hillman, CEO
DfR Solutions

Reliability Test Methods and Applications 
Fred Schenkelberg, Senior Reliability/Quality Consultant
Ops A La Carte

The Biltmore Hotel and Suites is located at 2151 Laurelwood Rd. in Santa Clara, CA. Attendance is free. Breakfast will be served.

To register for the Silicon Valley Reliability Symposium, visit: http://www.dfrsolutions.com/upcoming-events/2017-silicon-valley-reliability-symposium

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Do not go where the path may lead
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
2015-2016 deals dominate semiconductor M&A ranking
Fire, rain, and M&A 
SUNY Poly-managed research named a top ten physics breakthrough
Pure-play foundry market surges 11% in 2016 to reach $50B

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Reliability Symposium coming to Silicon Valley
Highly sensitive gas sensors for volatile organic compound detection
SEMI 2020: "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind"
Without technology, China's "MIC 2025" results for ICs likely to fall woefully short of its goals
The world's smallest reflector-type high brightness 3-color LED

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Reliability Symposium coming to Silicon Valley
SEMI 2020: "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind"
Without technology, China's "MIC 2025" results for ICs likely to fall woefully short of its goals
CVD announces expansion plans for Tantaline in US

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMI 2020: "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind"
Without technology, China's "MIC 2025" results for ICs likely to fall woefully short of its goals
FlexTech announces contract for battery development with ITN Energy Systems
China's role in supply chains continues to grow

MEMS ARTICLES

Highly sensitive gas sensors for volatile organic compound detection
SEMI 2020: "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind"
The world's first heat-driven transistor
China's role in supply chains continues to grow

LEDS ARTICLES

SEMI 2020: "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind"
The world's smallest reflector-type high brightness 3-color LED
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Do not go where the path may lead

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI 2020: "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind"
China's role in supply chains continues to grow
Executive viewpoints: 2017 outlook
As larger TVs gain popularity, TV panel area demand to grow 8% in 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...