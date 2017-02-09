Reliability Symposium coming to Silicon Valley

As the demand for smaller, faster, and more functional electronics continues to grow, so does the challenge of reliability. DfR Solutions, a leader in quality, reliability, and durability (QRD) solutions for the electronics industry, and Ops A La Carte, a professional reliability engineering firm, today announced that they have joined forces to host a free symposium on design reliability for the electronics industry. The Silicon Valley Reliability Symposium will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at the Biltmore Hotel and Suites in Santa Clara, CA from 8:00 AM until noon. Attendees will hear from leading reliability experts on product design and testing topics that can improve performance, productivity, and profit, not to mention customer satisfaction.

DfR Solutions is the creator of Sherlock Automated Design Analysis software, an innovative design reliability analysis tool that streamlines new product development by providing greater insights earlier, eliminating test failures due to design flaws, and accelerating product qualification. Ops A La Carte offers end-to-end reliability solutions that help companies around the world meet their product reliability goals. Together, their insightful presentations will empower the design of better, more reliable products in Internet of Things (IoT), Wearables, Consumer, and other innovative markets.

“In today’s competitive marketplace, you can’t afford to deliver an unreliable product,” said DfR Solutions CEO Craig Hillman. “We’re excited to show electronics developers how to use Reliability Physics to decrease product development time and increase product integrity and profitability.”

According to Jay Muns, Owner & Managing Director at Ops A La Carte, “Product reliability is a critical part of the product development process. The ROI is confirmed again and again by assigning resources up front in the design of a reliable product.” “Our goal with this symposium is to demonstrate how sound reliability design practices, from conception to product introduction, have a dramatic effect on decreasing the costs associated with warranty, customer service, and customer satisfaction/retention,” stated Muns.

Scheduled symposium topics and speakers include:

Physics of Failure Based Reliability Simulation

Dr. Gil Sharon, Senior Application Engineer

DfR Solutions

Design for Reliability

Fred Schenkelberg, Senior Reliability/Quality Consultant

Ops A La Carte

Test Plan Development

Dr. Craig Hillman, CEO

DfR Solutions

Reliability Test Methods and Applications

Fred Schenkelberg, Senior Reliability/Quality Consultant

Ops A La Carte

The Biltmore Hotel and Suites is located at 2151 Laurelwood Rd. in Santa Clara, CA. Attendance is free. Breakfast will be served.

To register for the Silicon Valley Reliability Symposium, visit: http://www.dfrsolutions.com/upcoming-events/2017-silicon-valley-reliability-symposium