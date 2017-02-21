SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO

GlobalFoundries_Ajit_ManochSEMI, the global association connecting and representing the worldwide electronics manufacturing supply chain, today announced the appointment of Ajit Manocha as its president and CEO. He will succeed Denny McGuirk, who announced his intention to retire last October. The SEMI International Board of Directors conducted a comprehensive search process, selecting Manocha, an industry leader with over 35 years of global experience in the semiconductor industry.  Manocha will begin his new role on March 1 at SEMI’s new Milpitas headquarter offices.

“Ajit has a deep understanding of our industry’s dynamics and the interdependence of the electronics manufacturing supply chain,” said Y.H. Lee, chairman of SEMI’s board of directors. “From his early days developing dry etch processes at AT&T Bell Labs, to running global manufacturing for Philips/NXP, Spansion, and, as CEO of GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Ajit has been formative to our industry’s growth. Ajit is the ideal choice to drive our SEMI 2020 plan and beyond, ensuring that SEMI provides industry stewardship and engages its members to advance the interests of the global electronics manufacturing supply chain.”

“Beyond his experience leading some of our industry’s top fabs, Ajit has long been active at SEMI and has served on boards of several global associations and consortia,” said Denny McGuirk, retiring president and CEO of SEMI. “Ajit’s experience in technology, manufacturing, and industry stewardship is a powerful combination. I’m very excited to be passing the baton to Ajit as he will continue to advance the growth and prosperity of SEMI’s members.”

“I have tremendous respect for the work SEMI does on behalf of the industry,” said Ajit Manocha, incoming president and CEO of SEMI. “I am excited to be joining SEMI at a time when our ecosystem is rapidly expanding due to extensive innovation on several fronts.  From applications based on the Internet and the growth of mobile devices to artificial intelligence/machine learning, autonomous vehicles, and the Internet of Things, there is a much broader scope for SEMI to foster heterogeneous collaboration and fuel growth today than ever before.  I am looking forward to leading the global SEMI organization as we strive to maximize value for our members across this extended global ecosystem.”

Manocha was formerly CEO at GLOBALFOUNDRIES, during which he also served as vice chairman and chairman of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).  Earlier, Manocha served as EVP of worldwide operations at Spansion. Prior to Spansion, he was EVP and chief manufacturing officer at Philips/NXP Semiconductors. Manocha also held senior management positions within AT&T Microelectronics. He began his career at AT&T Bell Laboratories as a research scientist where he was granted several patents related to microelectronics manufacturing. Manocha holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi and a master’s degree in physical chemistry from Kansas State University.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
Intel continues to drive semiconductor industry R&D spending
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
GlobalFoundries reveals expansion plans
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona
IC market growth limited by narrow window of global GDP expansion
Annual silicon volume shipments remain at record highs

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Trends in Packaging
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
Flemish government increases financial support of imec
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Brooks Instrument names Mohamed Saleem as new Chief Technology Officer

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Brooks Instrument names Mohamed Saleem as new Chief Technology Officer

PACKAGING ARTICLES

New window into the nanoworld
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
GlobalFoundries announces availability of 45nm RF SOI
Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA sign DBI technology transfer and license agreement

MEMS ARTICLES

Flemish government increases financial support of imec
SEMI appoints Ajit Manocha as President and CEO
Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA sign DBI technology transfer and license agreement
Huge growth in cloud memory changes semiconductor supply chain

LEDS ARTICLES

Ultratech receives large, repeat multiple system order for fan-out wafer-level packaging applications
Seoul Semiconductor starts mass production of its patented filament LEDs
Brighter shine for LEDs with Picosun ALD
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Breakthrough in 'wonder' materials paves way for flexible tech
Is a stretchable smart tablet in our future?
AMOLED production equipment purchases to reach record high in 2017
Intel announces $7B investment in next-gen semiconductor fab in Arizona

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...
Tektronix introduces Keithley S540 power semiconductor test system
10/19/2016Tektronix, Inc., a worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today introduced the Keithley S540 Power Semiconductor Test System, a ...